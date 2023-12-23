Out of the past

125 years

December 23, 1898

The broom makers of Sidney have organized and taken out a charter in the International Broom Makers Union. At the meeting last night, the following officers were elected: A.R. Burton, president; A. Seeley, vice president; F. Carter, recording secretary; G. Scherer, secretary and treasurer.

——-

Rev. J.A. Patterson, of the Presbyterian Church, presented to his congregation at the close of the morning service Sunday, the matter of raising $1500 to pay off the church debt and provide funds for frescoing, repairing and repainting the church.

100 years

December 23, 1923

It would be difficult to find more beautiful or impressive suggestions of the Christmastide than can be seen in the lobby of the Peoples Savings and Loan Association, where an unusual arrangement has been made with Christmas trees, smilax and wreaths. Adding to the beauty of the arrangement a special lighting effect is being used.

——-

Complying with the orders of the Postmaster General, there will be no rural deliveries on Christmas Day. City carriers and clerks will work until noon only. Sufficient help to dispatch first class mail will work the remainder of the day. The stamp window will be open on Christmas Day from eight to 9 o’clock.

75 years

December 23, 1948

Mrs. P.F. Sarver, 81-year-old Sidney businesswoman-incensed when a man emerged from the shadows of South Ohio Avenue about 11 o’clock last night and snatched her purse-gave chase down a dark alley, calling “help, murder, police” at the top of her voice.

——-

Some 300 children will be receiving toys from the Charity League Toy Hospital this Christmas; it was announced today by Mrs. Don Manning, toy hospital chairman. The toys were being delivered this morning.

50 years

December 23, 1973

Mrs. Marion Russell, editor of Coin World newspaper, chose as her topic “Christmas in Metal” when the Amateur Hobby Club held its December meeting in the home of Mrs. Harold Tallman. Showing many coins from her own collection, Mrs. Russell displayed a shekel and explained that it was one of these coins that was used to pay Judas for his betrayal of Christ.

——-

The Christmas Eve service at St. John Lutheran church will begin with music at seven. Featured will be organ music by the organist Miss Elmo Timeus, selections on the violin and guitar by Miss Cynthia Timeus and Fred Timeus, and the carol “In the Bleak Mid-Winter” by the quartet consisting of Miss Carol Staley, Miss Beverly Hawkins, Miss Jackie Smole, and Steve Weadock.

25 years

December 23, 1998

PHOTO: Members of local Brownie Troop 277 sing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” before passing out cookies at the Alpha Community Center Tuesday afternoon. In another holiday scene, Valerie Cook, 5, gets a snowman painted on her face by Debbie Tate of McDonald’s during a Christmas Burger Bash Monday. Santa is in the background.

——-

Election of officers and monthly reports topped the agenda when the Shelby County Community Services Council met last week. The slate of officers includes: Fran Holthaus, chairman; Therese Reed, vice chairman; Julie Carlson, treasurer; and Bonnie Schneider, secretary.

