Judge imposes sentences in Common Pleas Court

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for theft, attempted failure to comply with order or signal of officer, assault and passing a counterfeit note, among other charges.

Phillip E. Schmidt, 50, of Celina, was sentenced to nine months in prison, with nine days of jail credit granted, on one count of theft, a fifth degree felony. Schmidt was indicted on the same charge, for stealing a trailer where the value of the property is between $1000 and $7500.

Preston M. Branscum, 23, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 12 days of jail credit granted, on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Branscum must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. Branscum was indicted on the same charged, for stealing a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Luke Daniel Ames, 24, of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, was sentenced to five years community control, with 18 days of jail credit granted, on one count of attempted failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Ames must successfully complete mental health counseling, must maintain employment, and his driver’s license is suspended for a period of three years. The monitoring of community control shall be transferred to Michigan. Ames was indicted on one count of failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony, for fleeing from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop his vehicle, operating his vehicle in a manner which caused substantial risk of serious physical harm by traveling at excessive speeds and weaving through traffic.

Blake Nation, 23, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, with two days of jail credit, for one count of assault, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Nation must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, successfully complete mental health counseling and must maintain employment. Nation was indicted on two counts of assault, a fourth degree felony, for knowingly causing harm to a Shelby County Deputy while in performance of the deputy’s official duty. One count was dismissed.

Trevor W. Williamson, 30, of Sidney, was sentenced to 90 days in the Shelby County Jail on work release, with no days of jail credit granted, beginning on December 29, 2023, after violation of his community control sanctions. Williamson was convicted on one count of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.

Joshua Moorman, 18, of Sidney, was sentenced to continue with community control after violating the terms and conditions of his community control sanctions. Additionally, he must complete a recovery home. Moorman was convicted on one count of failure to comply with signal of police officer for fleeing from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop, traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph, running stop signs and weaving through traffic.

Benjamin D. Zackery, Jr., 39, of Dayton, was sentenced to continue community control after violating the terms and conditions of his community control sanctions. Additionally, Zackery must serve 30 days in the Shelby County Jail. Zackery was

convicted on one count of attempted counterfeiting, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly passing a counterfeit note.

Jordan Perry, 23, of Sidney, was sentenced to continue community control after violating the terms and conditions of his community control sanctions. Additionally, Perry must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. Perry was convicted on one count of attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth degree felony, for kicking in the door of an occupied home.

Zachary A. Williamson, 20, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with eight days of jail credit granted, for one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Williamson must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility (CBCF) and after completion of CBCF must reside at the STAR House. Williamson was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and one count endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor, for cocaine, rolled up cash and a plastic WIC card used for storing, transporting and abusing cocaine, and creating a substantial risk to the health and safety of his minor child by possessing cocaine within his residence in a location which was accessible to the minor child. One count was dismissed.

Amanda O. Trimble, 34, of Fairborn, was sentenced to five years of community control, with two days of jail credit granted, on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Trimble must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility and must successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health counseling. Trimble was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for Fentanyl and a bag used for storing, transporting and abusing Fentanyl. One charge was dismissed.

Garrett James Marv Garrett, 28, of Degraff, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 180 days in prison, concurrent, with 165 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms and conditions of his community control sanction. Garrett was convicted on one count of aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony, and one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a first degree misdemeanor.

Gary Lee Sullenberger Jr., 38, of Piqua, was sentenced to continue community control after violation of the terms and conditions of his community control sanctions. Additionally, Sullenberger must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. Sullenberger was convicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Z’Quan S. Boykins, 29, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to continue his intervention in lieu of conviction, after violating terms and conditions, with the additional condition that he must successfully complete the Thinking for a Change program. Boykins was convicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for marijuana in an amount between 1,000 grams and 5,000 grams.