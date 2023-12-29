2024 real estate taxes to increase

Berning

SIDNEY — Real estate taxes for 2024 will increase, according to Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning.

Every three years state law requires the county auditor to research all of the parcels that sold in the last three years and determine how the selling prices compare to the values on record. Those sales are used as a yardstick to determine how the property values are trending in each neighborhood. The Ohio Department of Taxation requires the county to use this sales data to update the property values to be 90-110% of the current market value.

“In Shelby County, the auditor’s office strives to adjust neighborhoods to 90-93% of their true value in order to keep taxes as low as possible,” said Berning.

Real estate taxes are calculated based on all of the levies the voters in a tax district have approved, along with 10 mills established in the law to support the local school, township and/or village, and county departments. “Your district’s mills x only 35% of your property value” is the calculation used to determine gross property taxes, and then some credits are subtracted from that to reach the net bill.

“County Treasurer John Coffield and I spoke with all of the Shelby County school treasurers as well as most of the superintendents to work on reducing some of the millage they normally collect in an effort to hold down the tax increase for their residents,” said Berning. “They were all very cooperative and each presented their plan for the best way to save their taxpayers money.”

Some school districts were able to reduce the mills they will be collecting in 2024, while others are very close to paying off a bond levy which will cause some mills to fall off the real estate tax bills completely in just a year or two.

“I want to commend all of the county schools for their willingness to work with the budget commission as we searched for every possible way to offset some of the upcoming tax increase,” said Berning.

While it may be surprising to find out how much a property has increased in value, the tax calculation makes adjustments for many of the levies to hold them to collecting only the amount of money they were originally voted to receive. Not all levies are eligible for that adjustment, though, which is part of the reason there will be increases seen on the next tax bill.

To preview updated property values as well as upcoming real estate tax bills, visit the Shelby County Auditor’s website and select “Start an Online Property Records Search.” Choose the “Search” option at the top of the page to pull up property information. There are several tabs including “Levy Distribution” which will show exactly where tax dollars are being distributed.

For any questions, email or call the auditor’s office at [email protected] or 937-498-7202.