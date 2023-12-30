Photos: Sidney can’t hold on, loses 41-36 to Tri-Village

Sidney junior guard Jordan Scully dribbles with pressure from Tri-Village’s Sydnee Delong during a nonconference game on Saturday at the Patriot Activity Center. The teams played a back-and-forth contest filled with runs on Saturday. The Patriots made the last run, scoring the last six points to earn a 41-36 victory. Scully led the Yellow Jackets (8-3) with 14 points while Larkyn Vordemark added nine. Kynnedi Hager led the Patriots (9-1) with 23. Sidney is scheduled to travel to Tippecanoe next Saturday.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Sidney junior guard Larkyn Vordemark shoots during a nonconference game against Tri-Village on Saturday at the Patriot Activity Center. Vordemark scored nine points.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Sidney senior guard Kiara Hudgins looks to shoot with pressure from Tri-Village’s Kynnedi Hager during a nonconference game on Saturday at the Patriot Activity Center. Hager, who is 6-foot-3, led the Patriots with 23 points.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Sidney sophomore guard Jada Shroyer, left, and junior guard Jordan Scully guard Tri-Village’s Sydnee DeLong during a nonconference game on Saturday at the Patriot Activity Center.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Sidney junior guard Larkyn Vordemark dribbles with pressure fro Tri-Village’s Kenna Wilcox during a nonconference game on Saturday at the Patriot Activity Center.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Sidney junior guard Jordan Scully shoots during a nonconference game against Tri-Village on Saturday at the Patriot Activity Center.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Sidney junior forward Kelis McNeal looks to shoot during a nonconference game against Tri-Village on Saturday at the Patriot Activity Center.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Sidney junior guard Larkyn Vordemark looks to pass with pressure from Tri-Village’s Kiersten Wilcox during a nonconference game on Saturday at the Patriot Activity Center.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Sidney junior guard Kiara Hudgins guards Tri-Village’s Tai Mize during a nonconference game on Saturday at the Patriot Activity Center.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Sidney junior guard Jordan Scully dribbles with pressure from Tri-Village’s Sydnee Delong during a nonconference game on Saturday at the Patriot Activity Center.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Sidney junior guard Larkyn Vordemark looks to shoot with pressure from Tri-Village’s Kiersten Wilcox during a nonconference game on Saturday at the Patriot Activity Center.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
