Home Sports Video: Northmont at Sidney boys basketball highlights Sports Video: Northmont at Sidney boys basketball highlights By Bryant Billing - January 3, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Highlights from Sidney’s 59-47 loss to Northmont in a nonconference game on Wednesday. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Boys basketball notes: Bad second quarter hurts Sidney against Northmont Girls basketball: McNeal is Sidney’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Scores Broadcast: Fort Loramie stuns Ottawa-Glandorf 55-52 Weather Sidney overcast clouds enter location 31.9 ° F 33.3 ° 31 ° 97 % 2.2mph 100 % Thu 32 ° Fri 37 ° Sat 36 ° Sun 33 ° Mon 33 °