Photos: Lehman Catholic edged 6-5 by Covington

Lehman Catholic sophomore outfielder Melani Karn dives into second as Covington’s Ava Hartwig attempts to tag her during a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in Sidney. The Buccaneers, which are in second place in league standings, scored two runs in the top of the seventh and handed the Cavaliers a 6-5 loss. Lehman, which has won two of its last four games, dropped to 4-9 overall and 2-7 in TRC play with the defeat. Karn was 3 for 4 and scored two runs. Miley Heffelfinger, a junior, was 2 for 4 with a double.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News