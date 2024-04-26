Photos: Lehman Catholic edged 6-5 by Covington

Lehman Catholic sophomore outfielder Melani Karn dives into second as Covington’s Ava Hartwig attempts to tag her during a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in Sidney. The Buccaneers, which are in second place in league standings, scored two runs in the top of the seventh and handed the Cavaliers a 6-5 loss. Lehman, which has won two of its last four games, dropped to 4-9 overall and 2-7 in TRC play with the defeat. Karn was 3 for 4 and scored two runs. Miley Heffelfinger, a junior, was 2 for 4 with a double.
Lehman Catholic’s Layla Platfoot, left, and Bailey Cooper collide running for pop fly at Lehman Catholic on Friday.
Lehman Catholic’s Callie Giguere waits for the ball as Covington’s Emalyn Johnson runs towards first at Lehman Catholic on Friday.
Lehman Catholic’s Emilee VanSkiver pitches against Covington at Lehman Catholic on Friday.
Lehman Catholic’s Jenna Baker dives back towards second as Covington’s Jayda McClure attempts to tag her at Lehman Catholic on Friday.
