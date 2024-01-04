Out of the past

125 years

January 4, 1899

The fire department was called out about 2 o’clock this afternoon. The alarm was occasioned by a fire at the palatial stone residence of W.H.C. Goode on North Ohio avenue. The fire was a disastrous one and resulted in damages amounting to many thousands of dollars. The whole inside of the building, with all the fine furniture, fine woodwork and furnishings being almost totally destroyed. The fire was discovered by Mrs. W.E. Kilborn, who lives just south of Mr. Goode’s residence. returned the day before to school in Toledo. There was no one home at the time, Mr. Goode being in Pueblo, Colo., was visiting his two sons. His daughters returned the day before to school in Toledo.

The following persons were elected as the board of directors of the Citizens Bank at the annual election yesterday afternoon: W.P. Metcalf, H.W. Thompson, Dr. H.E. Beebe, Jacob Piper Jr., and W.A. Graham. The directors have not yet organized.

100 years

January 4, 1924

The annual report of Fire Chief George Hume, filed today with Safety Director H.A. Morris, shows the department answered a total of 103 calls during the past year. Of this number, 75 came by telephone, 23 from boxes, and five were “still” alarms. Personnel of the fire department includes a chief, assistant chief, and eight regular firemen.

Daniel Gutilla, the new manager of the Majestic theatre, believes in advertising the name of “Sidney” in every way possible and this is given as the reason that the name of the theatre will be changed from “The Majestic” to “The Sidney” when the proposed improvements at the theatre are made in the near future.

75 years

January 4, 1949

After 51 years with the Wagner Co., W.S. McCune has decided to retire from active service, P.G. Wagner, president of Wagner Manufacturing company, announced today. A native of Sidney, McCune sold Wagner products in all parts of the country, most recently serving as west coast manager.

50 years

January 4, 1974

Sam’s Skating Club donated $766.50 to the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon held last Labor Day, owner Sam Woolley announced today.

BOTKINS- Miss Janice Wical, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln Wical, R.R. 1, Lakeview, and a former resident of Botkins, was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy Dec. 20.

A report of theft at Glasscock Chevrolet, Sidney, in which a large quantity of paperwork and $84 was reportedly stolen, was confirmed yesterday by Shelby County Sheriff Donald Knasel.

FORT LORAMIE- Joseph A. Stang was re-elected president of the Fort Loramie Board of Education this week, marking the beginning of his 24th year of service to the board. Edward Seger was re-elected as vice-president of the board, a position he has held for 12 years.

During a reorganization meeting last night, the Upper Valley Joint Vocational School District Board of Education approved appropriations for 1974 totaling more than $5 million. A Sidney resident, Dr. Philip Valentine, was elected vice-president. Valentine was reappointed to the JVS board by the Sidney City Board of Education.

25 years

January 4, 1999

Schools remained closed and delivery of mail was hampered as snow, ice and cold continued to affect Shelby County. Sidney Postmaster Thomas Shawler said mail deliveries on all fronts have been affected by the winter storm that struck early Saturday morning. On Saturday, while the snow portion of the storm raged, 12 city mail delivery personnel headed out on their usual routes, which consist of 8,500 homes, apartments and businesses. All but 225 deliveries were made.

Shelby County’s newest commissioner is “absolutely unconvinced” that the county needs to build a new $5.5 million social services building. But Dale J. DeLoye, 215 Cardo Road, Fort Loramie, who will officially spend his first day on the job as commissioner today, also describes himself as a team player and doesn’t foresee any problem in getting along with county elected officials. DeLoye is thought to be the youngest commissioner in Shelby County history. He turned 30 in September.

