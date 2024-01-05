Welcome to 2024

Proud parents Ashlyn and Isaac Gambill, of Piqua, were the first to welcome a baby boy at the Wilson Health Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center in 2024. Baby Ariana was born at 1:42 a.m., Jan. 1, 2024, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces. To celebrate the birth of the first baby of 2024, the hospital presented the baby with numerous gifts from the Wilson Health gift shop and the Wilson Health Sweet Beginnings Lactation Boutique.

Courtesy photo from Wilson Health