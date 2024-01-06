SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Julia K. Frantz, 67, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Honorio Serrano Quezada, Jr., 31, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, and child restraint system, $151 fine.

Scott Daniel Blatter, 54, of Sidney, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

David L. Steinbarger, 75, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

John Joseeph Sherman, 47, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Antonio Demetrius Russell, 19, of Cincinnati, was charged with tinted windows/restrictions, $130 fine.

Waylon D. Bauer, 19, of Ansonia, was charged with failure to file registration and seat belt violation – driver, $160 fine.

Larry F. McGlone, 52, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Seneca Bratton, Jr., 22, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kevin L. Teets, 44, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Jeffrey Earl Cable, 69, of Winter Haven, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nathan Charles Schulze, 34, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Crystal A. Gard, 22, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lisa Ann Halterman, 55, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donald Patch, 71, of Minster, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs and seat belt violation – driver, $160 fine.

Corinne Rosalee Kaiser, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tina Michelle Miller, 49, of Rossburg, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Kerry Lee Keiser, 45, of Sidney, was charged with signal lights, $130 fine.

Evan Swirbell, 33, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shelden Curtis Barker, 26, of Conover, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Emily Brook Burrows, 25, of Lima, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Rachel Colby Ekema, 27, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eric L. Campbell, 35, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation – driver, $291 fine.

Melissa L. Daniels, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dylan I. Ridenour, 22, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Gene A. Holloway, 82, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

George E. Hesser, 52, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Abigail D. Hughes, 29, of Piqua, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Anthony T. Sims, 37, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license and headlights on motor vehicles, $211 fine.

Daryan Gail Junemarie Maxon, 27, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Gavin S. Cathcart, 45, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Alvin J. Prenger, 82, of Minster, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Jerry R. Ross, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Stacie L. Edwards, 48, of Sidney, was charged with operate without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Bobbie Jo Carter, 58, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

James R. Ashbaugh, Jr., 46, of Lynn, Indiana, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Rebecca Lynn Wessel, 50, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Breanna Nicole Tipton, 19, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cameron Andrew McEldowney, 23, of Saint Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Richard Paul Huelsman, 74, of Saint Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rebecca M. Flaute, 54, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Susan Kay Brown, 60, of Bowling Green, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gage A. Hendrickson, 19, of Wapakoneta, was charged with rules turns at intersections, $130.

Mark Allan Jones, 39, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ma Qing, 35, of Aurora, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan R. Albers, 22, of Minster, was charged with stopping for school bus, $186 fine.

Theodore T. Francis, 60, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Ashtin Mikahla Boroff, 29, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Davin Lee Meiring, 18, of Sidney, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone