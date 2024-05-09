Sidney Municipal Court: April 2024

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Tyler T. Taylor, 38, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Logan Thomas Studer, 23, of Yorkshire, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Cole Joshua Steinke, 20, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Derrick E. Roach, 23, of Piqua, was charged with tinted windows/restrictions, $130 fine.
Jaret W. Kinninger, 41, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Ashley Renee Stombaugh, 38, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
James E. Ferguson, Sr., 70, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.
Joshua H. Zook, 40, of Coshocton, was charged with turns at intersections, $136 fine.
Sherry L. Howard, 56, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.
Robert J. Walker, Jr., 42, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.
Christopher Dean Heitmeyer, 60, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Caitlin Marie Meyer, 24, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Cheryl Lynn Morlock, 66, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Lainee K. Abu-Joudeh, 19, of New Haven, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.
Eric A. Bandy, 43, of Hartsville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Andrea R. Barletto, 49, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Cody Lee Bashore, 32, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Patrick L. Boegner III, of Mayville, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jeremiah Edward-Lee Bowers, 34, of Shelbyville, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael Scott Dimit, 62, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ryan W. Foutch, 32, of Stottville, New York, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.
Ian Jacob Fox, 21, of Pickerington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kanavisht Foy, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael P. Gilkes, 45, of Sidney, was charged with signal lights, $130 fine.
Lea Anne Hoying, 19, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Kenzie Lee Leffel, 25, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Leroy C. Ahrns, 66, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Jonathan Keegan Venrick, 18, of Maplewood, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Jessica Lynn Park, 35, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Justin Timothy Nixon, 21, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Josie Lynn Martz, 20, of Botkins, was charged with tinted windows/restrictions, $130 fine.
Michala Elizabeth Hall, 26, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Clinton Derek Malcolm, 34, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Mark Allen McElhaney, 55, of Florence, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tracy Allen Moran, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Adam James Nalley, 27, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Eric L. Noble, 50, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jerry L. Smith, 52, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Robert Cody Sommers, 56, of Englewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kionte La’mont Thomas, 22, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Lisa Grace Van Horn, 53, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Luke David Weintz, 18, of Fairfield, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
William Bernard Wood, 56, of Alexander City, Alabama, was charged with no operator license, tail lights – rear license plate, and contempt, $161 fine.
Madison Leigh Gonzales, 29, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, and speeding – dismissed, $111 fine.
Donnie R. Neace, 57, of New Knoxville, was charged with driving under restrictions, $182 fine.
Keith A. Burch, 69, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.