Sidney Municipal Court: April 2024

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Tyler T. Taylor, 38, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Logan Thomas Studer, 23, of Yorkshire, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Cole Joshua Steinke, 20, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Derrick E. Roach, 23, of Piqua, was charged with tinted windows/restrictions, $130 fine.

Jaret W. Kinninger, 41, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Ashley Renee Stombaugh, 38, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James E. Ferguson, Sr., 70, of Sidney, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Joshua H. Zook, 40, of Coshocton, was charged with turns at intersections, $136 fine.

Sherry L. Howard, 56, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Robert J. Walker, Jr., 42, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Christopher Dean Heitmeyer, 60, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Caitlin Marie Meyer, 24, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cheryl Lynn Morlock, 66, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Lainee K. Abu-Joudeh, 19, of New Haven, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Eric A. Bandy, 43, of Hartsville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrea R. Barletto, 49, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cody Lee Bashore, 32, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Patrick L. Boegner III, of Mayville, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeremiah Edward-Lee Bowers, 34, of Shelbyville, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Scott Dimit, 62, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryan W. Foutch, 32, of Stottville, New York, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Ian Jacob Fox, 21, of Pickerington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kanavisht Foy, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael P. Gilkes, 45, of Sidney, was charged with signal lights, $130 fine.

Lea Anne Hoying, 19, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Kenzie Lee Leffel, 25, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Leroy C. Ahrns, 66, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Jonathan Keegan Venrick, 18, of Maplewood, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Jessica Lynn Park, 35, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Timothy Nixon, 21, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Josie Lynn Martz, 20, of Botkins, was charged with tinted windows/restrictions, $130 fine.

Michala Elizabeth Hall, 26, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Clinton Derek Malcolm, 34, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Mark Allen McElhaney, 55, of Florence, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tracy Allen Moran, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Adam James Nalley, 27, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eric L. Noble, 50, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jerry L. Smith, 52, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Robert Cody Sommers, 56, of Englewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kionte La’mont Thomas, 22, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Lisa Grace Van Horn, 53, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Luke David Weintz, 18, of Fairfield, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

William Bernard Wood, 56, of Alexander City, Alabama, was charged with no operator license, tail lights – rear license plate, and contempt, $161 fine.

Madison Leigh Gonzales, 29, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, and speeding – dismissed, $111 fine.

Donnie R. Neace, 57, of New Knoxville, was charged with driving under restrictions, $182 fine.

Keith A. Burch, 69, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.