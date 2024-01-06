The quick way down

Tom Kerrigan, back, of Sidney, watches as his son, Trey Kerrigan, of Baton Rouge, La., pushes Everly Kerrigan, 1, and her mom, Emily House, both of Cincinnati, down a hill at the Moose Golf Course on Saturday, Jan. 6. Snow that fell overnight was quickly melting but there were still some areas of ground covered in snow.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News