Madewell promoted to president

SIDNNEY — Brad Madewell has been promoted to president of Clean All Services beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

He started with Clean All in March 2017 as general manager and has since been promoted to executive vice president and now president. He has over 19 years of professional, multi-site business management experience. This includes restaurants, hotels, and facility maintenance/janitorial services.

He holds the ISSA Cleaning Industry Management Certification and is also a Certified Facilities Management Executive and Certified Pandemic Preparedness Professional.

Steve Shuchat was president of Clean All Services for 25 years. He is now pursuing other endeavors and will remain a part of Clean All as a shareholder and CEO.