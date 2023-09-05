DAYTON — Community Blood Center, the region’s first blood bank, is celebrating a new era in helping save lives under its new name, Solvita Blood Center, and with two blood drives on Sept. 11 and 12.

Register to donate with Solvita at the Christian Academy Schools community blood drive Monday, Sept. 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2151 W. Russell Road, Sidney, and at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a special edition quarter-zip, long-sleeve shirt featuring the new Solvita logo. The exclusive shirt is the donor gift only during the month of September.

The name Solvita comes from “sol” meaning sun and “vita” meaning life. As sunlight nurtures new life, Solvita takes the gift from blood donors and transforms it into new hope.

It’s a new name, but the donor experience remains the same. Solvita must register 350 donors every day to meet the needs of the hometown hospitals and patients in our community.

Everyone who registers to donate Sept. 5-30 at any blood drive, or the Dayton Solvita Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of tickets to “The Game,” the Nov. 25 meeting between Ohio State and Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The winner will also receive an Expedia gift card for hotel and travel.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.