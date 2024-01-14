Girls basketball: Sidney pulls away from Troy in fourth quarter

Sidney senior guard Kiara Hudgins drives against Troy’s Emma LeVan during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. Hudgins scored 14 points, including six in the fourth quarter to help the Yellow Jackets pull away to a 40-29 win. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Larkyn Vordemark drives against Troy’s Riley King during a Miami Valley League game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. Vordemark scored 14 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Jada Shroyer drives past Troy’s Jayda Dillow at Troy on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Larkyn Vordemark drives against Troy’s Jaelynn Smith at Troy on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal drives as Troy’s Allana Bolden defends at Troy on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Olivia Foy shoots against Troy at Troy on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal drives past Troy’s Simone Adekoya at Troy on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Jada Shroyer shoots as Troy’s Jaelynn Smith defends at Troy on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kiara Hudgins shoots as Troy’s Jaelynn Smith defends at Troy on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

TROY — Sidney played without its top scorer and had more of a battle against Troy on Saturday than when the teams first faced off this season.

But the Yellow Jackets pulled away in the fourth quarter and beat the Trojans 40-29 in a Miami Valley League game. It was an effort coach Jamal Foster was proud of, especially considering it was the team’s third game in a little over 60 hours.

Foster decided when the teams were warming up not to play junior guard Jordan Scully. Scully suffered a deep eye gash in a 43-21 win over Greenville on Wednesday, then twisted her ankle in a 44-38 win over Centerville on Thursday. Foster said she looked worn out while warming up.

Sidney struggled offensively for much of the first three quarters but used a 14-7 advantage in the fourth quarter to pull away.

“Fourth quarter was gut-check time,” Foster said. “It was still striking distance, and we just needed to be able to play the style of play we needed to. I feel we got the game sped up and created some turnovers. We needed to get it going with (Scully) out.

“… It was about us getting through it, wanting to be healthy, being competitive and being consistent. When you have that many games in a short stretch of days, you want to keep your competitive level high, and I think they did.”

Sidney senior guard Kiara Hudgins and junior guard Larkyn Vordemark each scored 14 points. Hudgins scored six in the fourth quarter to help the squad pull away.

“We had to bring our energy up,” Hudgins said of pulling away in the fourth quarter. “We were sort of down, and with Jordan not starting, I think it really clicked then that everyone needs to put in more effort.”

Troy senior center Kiyah Baker and the rest of the squad were strong in the post and made it difficult for the Yellow Jackets to drive. Hudgins, who is 5-foot-4, said Sidney able to take advantage of its speed as the game wore on.

“Getting by and realizing that me going me going in (the post) every time isn’t a good idea, so I just had to stop and shoot it,” Hudgins said. “It was about being fast, getting past them and stopping and shooting, not necessarily getting all the way in there.”

Sidney (12-3, 10-1 MVL) lost consecutive games to Vandalia-Butler and Tri-Village between Christmas and New Year’s Day, but it has won four straight since. Hudgins said the team is pleased with its improvement and continued grittiness, which it also showed against Centerville (9-5) on Thursday.

“We’re getting back on track after those two losses,” Hudgins said.

Sidney junior forward Kelis McNeal added five points; she is averaging 7.4 rebounds per game, and Foster said he thought she had several more than that on Saturday.

“She was battling some girls down there who are probably stronger than her, but she was being quicker to the ball,” Foster said. “She was faster to the glass. She’s relentless at rebounds; she always has been. That’s what she brings to this team. She brings defensive versatility, she brings rebounding. She never stops trying to go get the ball, and it really showed today.”

Troy (4-10, 4-7) led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Hudgins and McNeal each made two baskets in the second to help lead a 10-5 scoring edge. Vordemark scored five points in the third to help lead a 9-8 advantage, which pushed the lead to 26-22 heading into the fourth.

Sidney held the Trojans scoreless for the first six minutes of the fourth. Troy made three late baskets to cut the gap back to double digits, but junior forward Kendall Dickman made a late basket to push the margin to 11 points.

Dickman finished with three points. She hadn’t scored since a win over Piqua on Dec. 23, but she averages three rebounds, one assist and one steal per game. Foster said he was happy to see her score and credits her for helping the squad in the post each game.

Sidney beat Troy 54-27 on Dec. 2.

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to host Xenia (9-5, 6-5) on Wednesday.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.