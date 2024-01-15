County record

Crashes

Stemonta R. Mcintee, 28, of Jackson, Mississippi, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Jan. 13 at 11:13 p.m.

Mcintee was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, drove off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier. It was snowing at the time of the crash.

• On Jan. 13, at approximately 10 p.m., Darke County deputies, Ansonia Rescue and Versailles Fire Department responded to the 6700 block of Brown Road, Versailles, in reference to dispatch receiving an automated call from an iPhone advising the user had been involved in a motor vehicle crash. Deputies located a single-vehicle crash and made contact with the driver identified as, Damien Grilliot, 19, of Versailles.

Preliminary investigation revealed Grilliot was traveling west on Brown Road in a 2008 gray Pontiac G6 when his vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left. Grilliot over corrected and went off the road to the right. Grilliot struck a tree and a utility pole before coming to rest.

Grilliot was transported to Wayne Healthcare Hospital for serious non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

• Mary A. Ingersoll-Weeks, 49, of Ellenwood, Georgia, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 12 at 2:38 p.m.

Ingersoll-Weeks was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the right lane and Jennifer Grace Api, 20, of Fairborn, was in the left lane. Ingersoll-Weeks lost control and struck Api. The weather at the time of the crash was freezing rain. Ingersoll-Weeks’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Nathan A. Foltz, 17, of Bremen, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Jan. 11 at 7:18 a.m.

Foltz was traveling northbound on Kentner Road when he fell asleep. He traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a conrete barrier, and rolled over, coming to rest on the vehicle’s wheels. The vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing, and Foltz was taken by Botkins EMS to Wilson Health with suspected serious injuries.

• Gerald Louis Miranda-Alvarez, 39, of Dayton, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Jan. 9 at 3:17 p.m.

Miranda-Alvarez was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier. The vehicle was towed by Meyer’s Towing.

Sheriff’s call log

SUNDAY

-6:26 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 19000 block of Reineke Schipper Road.

-1:36 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 5000 block of Wierwille Road.

SATURDAY

-11:11 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash at mile marker 95 on Interstate 75.

-3:25 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of West South Street.

FRIDAY

-7:51 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to property damage at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-3:56 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the area of Schenk Road and South Vandemark Road.

-3:45 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

-3:38 p.m.: crash. Deputies, Botkins Fire and Anna EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the area of County Road 25A and Wells Road in Anna.

-3:21 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 119 and Wenger Road in Anna.

-3:01 p.m.: crash. Deputies and Port Jefferson Fire responded to a property damage crash in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

-2:58 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of state Route 274 and Wenger Road in Anna.

-1:51 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 2000 block of Millcreek Road.

-8:21 a.m.: damage. Deputies responded to criminal damaging in the 400 block of Tow Path Trail in Piqua.

THURSDAY

-11:33 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-5:32 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 1000 block of Miami Conservancy Road.

Village call log

FRIDAY

-7:51 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to a property damage crash in the 500 block of South Main Street.

-2:32 p.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-1:17 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Botkins Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

THURSDAY

-9:12 p.m.: crash. Botkins Police responded to a property damage crash in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-3:11 to 10:56 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-1:31 a.m. to 11:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-1:08 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-4:40 a.m. to 10:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-7:39 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell