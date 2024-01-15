Out of the past

125 Years

January 15, 1899

The first lecture of the University Extension course was given at the United Presbyterian Church last night. The church was crowded notwithstanding the inclement weather, and it seems that the lectures will be as popular this year as they were last.

——-

The Big Four railroad is improving the platform at the depot by put- ting on a carload of crushed stone.

——-

John Mentges left this morning for Idagrove, lowa, to set up a news paper folder.

100 Years

January 15, 1924

At the regular meeting of city council last evening, a petition was presented by the proprietors of pool rooms in the city requesting they be permitted to remain open until 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays and holidays.

——-

In his annual report to council, City Solicitor Needles has recommended that the action by the city against the C.H.&D. railroad Co. for the extension of Court street under the railroad, be held in abeyance until it has been determined the city funds approved for this purpose are sufficient to meet the ultimate costs.

75 Years

January 15, 1949

Lewis F. Warbington was in Washington today to confer with two members of the Foreign Affairs committee of the House of Representatives, seeking to enlist interest and possible aid in the pro- motion of his nationwide “grass roots” proposal for sending food packages to needy Europeans.

——-

George Guenther was named president of the Loramie Banking Company, at Fort Loramie, when directors organized following the annual meeting of shareholders earlier this week. D.J. Simon was named vice president, and H.A. Bornhorst cashier. Other directors include: A.A. Brucken, John Frantz, Anton Kuether, and Frank J. Marshall.

50 Years

January 15, 1974

WASHINGTON-The government told homeowners and schools today to keep thermostats 6 degrees lower than last winter but promised all fuel users “fair and equitable treatment” in allocations.

——-

A paper sack shortage has ht at least two major Sidney supermarkets. Both IGA Foodland on North Main Avenue and Russell Street and Pangles Master Market in Sidney Plaza have reported difficulty in obtaining full orders of paper sacks. The IGA store has requested customers bring back sacks which have already been used.

——-

In observance of the birthday anniversary today of Dr. Martin 7 Luther King Jr., the Tri-County Branch of the National Association for Advancement of Colored People will sponsor a program at the Mr. Vernon Baptist Church. Wilbert Joe Jones will direct the affair..

——-

Lloyd E. Lutz Jr of Sidney has been appointed inspector general of the quarter with the cadet rank of major in his Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps unit at Ohio State University.

——-

VERSAILLES-Several Versailles students at Wright State campuses in the area received honors during the fall quarter. Highest honors or 4.0 were made by Miriam Harman, Donna Wagner, Teresa Oliver, Jane McDonald, Marilyn Barga, Mark Borchers, and Neil Hannan.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – Village Council elected Richard Wehrman as president and swore in new. Councilman Doyle liams for the next calendar year.

25 years

January 15, 1999

The annual Sidney City Schools district wide spelling bee is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Whittier Elementary School. Individual school representatives are as follows: Central, Joshua Ward; Emerson, Elizabeth Grubb; Longfellow, Brandi Eustache; Lowell, Johnathan Tyler, Parkwood, Kyle Adkins; Whittier, Austin Kleman; Northwood, Corie Steinke; Bridgeview, William Wiseman.

——-

Frosty the Snowman was on hand to greet Charity League members attending the December meeting at the home of Donna Jones. Co-hostesses were Robyn O’Donnell, Jana Potts, Carolyn Neely, Jenny Cardo, Lori Knupp and Kelley Dyer.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.