Community calendar

ONGOING

• Care Giver Support is offered via Wilson Health Hospice. Call “Wilson Health Hospice at 937-494-5287 to schedule an appointment.

THURSDAY, JAN. 18

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, JAN. 19

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is hosting their free veterans coffee and donuts event from 9 to 11 a.m. at the center. The event is free to any veteran over 50 years of age.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or

• Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

SATURDAY, JAN. 20

• Coffee with Comrades, The Waiting Room Coffee House, 121 North St., Sidney, 11 a.m. Connect with fellow veterans and have a cup of coffee. Free coffee provided by The Waiting Room Coffee House.

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, JAN. 22

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, JAN. 23

• Grief Support Group meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Just inside of door No. 4 (Main Entrance) of the Professional Building of the Wilson Health Campus. This group is an opportunity to learn from others how grief has been encountered and overcome.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 231 N. Miami Ave., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.