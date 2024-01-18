Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for The Mills apartments

SIDNEY — Dublin, Ohio-based developers JBM Development and Crawford Hoying have entered into a joint venture and will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for their new multi-family housing development, The Mills, on Jan. 31, 2024, at 2 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the property located off Echo Drive, near the intersection with Vandemark Road.

“It is the city of Sidney’s great hope that this will be one of many projects to come. Housing is at the peak of goals and objectives for City Hall, and we are striving to bring forth more housing options to our residents, and those seeking to relocate here. Sidney is on the rise, and we see this as one of many dominoes,” Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher said.

The Mills will be an approximately $35 million development that will supply 216 market-rate housing units to the Sidney community.

JBM Development and Crawford Hoying focus on the development and management of quality multi-family housing. JBM targets markets that are underserved with new, quality housing options, near locations that are experiencing high job growth.

Brackett Builders, with offices in Dublin and Dayton, will be the general contractor for the project.