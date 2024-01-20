Girls basketball: Sidney has 5-game winning streak snapped at Stebbins

Sidney’s Jordan Scully drives past Stebbins’ Miley Amann at Stebbins on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Jordan Scully shoots as Stebbins’ Zoey Ledbetter defends at Stebbins on Saturday. Scully led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Larkyn Vordemark shoots with pressure from Stebbins’ Aubrey Fritz during a Miami Valley League gamge on Saturday in Riverside. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kiara Hudgins drives against Stebbins’ Aubrey Fritz at Stebbins on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal shoots against Stebbins at Stebbins on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Larkyn Vordemark shoots against Stebbins at Stebbins on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Olivia Foy looks to pass while guarded by Stebbins’ Zoey Ledbetter at Stebbins on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior forward Kendall Dickman looks to pass during a Miami Valley League game against Stebbins on Saturday in Riverside. The Yellow Jackets led by four late in the third quarter, but the Indians went on a 12-0 run and ran away to a 52-41 win. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Larkyn Vordemark drives past Stebbins’ Kenzie Roche at Stebbins on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

RIVERSIDE — Sidney had a five-game winning streak snapped in a Miami Valley League game on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets couldn’t keep up with Stebbins in the second half and lost 52-41 to fall to 13-4 overall and 11-2 in MVL play.

Sidney led 31-27 late in the third quarter, but the Indians went on a 12-0 run over the next three minutes to take control. Sidney responded with a 7-2 run to pull within 41-38 midway through the fourth, but the Indians dominated the rest of the way.

“We lacked focus. Missed a couple of assignments,” Sidney coach Jamal Foster said. “They made shots and we didn’t. They just played a little better game from the beginning. That’s what it comes down to. You’ve got to play four quarters of basketball.”

Stebbins junior guard Tori Kielbaso led the squad in scoring. She managed two points in Sidney’s 55-46 win on Dec. 13 but made at least four 3-pointers on Saturday.

“She was ready and locked in today,” Foster said. “She made things that were contested, she made things that were open. She was a game changer.”

Sidney had to play long stretches without junior guard Larkyn Vordemark, who was in foul trouble much of the day and fouled out in the fourth quarter.

“Our foul trouble was one thing, but getting ourselves in that position is something we have to work on,” Foster said. “Being able to guard without fouling, knowing the position that we are in. We’ve got to do better on the defensive end of knowing what our assignments are and knowing that early foul trouble can hurt us in the end.”

Junior guard Jordan Scully led Sidney with 20 points.

Sidney (13-4, 11-2 MVL) is scheduled to travel to West Carrollton on Wednesday. The squad still has a one-game lead over Stebbins (10-5, 10-3) in overall league standings.

West Carrollton (9-5, 8-3) is also in contention. Sidney beat the Pirates 38-29 on Dec. 16. The Pirates beat Stebbins 57-31 on Jan. 10.

“We’re going to get it together,” Foster said. “We’re going to get back to practice, refigure, watch the film, get back to what we need to do. Finish the season out strong and win the league.”

Stebbins led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, 23-22 at halftime and 32-31 at the end of the third.

