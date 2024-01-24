Habitat for Humanity adds new board member

TROY — Scott Barr, Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties new executive director, recently announced the addition of Jessica Zawalich to the board of directors starting in February.

Zawalich currently serves as the connections and discipleship pastor at The Valley Church in Troy. Her role is to develop relational connections that lead to spiritual growth and transformation. She has been associated with The Valley Church since 2010.

“Jessica’s passion and sense of community makes her an ideal candidate to strengthen our board. As a faith-based organization, I wanted to make it a priority to identify the right pastor on our team. She serves a church that is in the community for the community,” Barr said.

Zawalich and her husband, David, live outside of Piqua in Springcreek Township.

Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties is a local nonprofit organization meeting all Habitat for Humanity International standards. Their mission is “seeking to put God’s love into action.” Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. They are currently looking for compassionate volunteers at the ReStore in Troy and volunteers with experience in woodworking, carpentry, or construction for the home repair program and inside the activity center. Interested volunteers can contact Scott Barr at [email protected] or 937-332-3763.