125 Years

January 15, 1899

Council at its meeting last evening approved a resolution to ask for an issue of $15,000 in bonds for the purpose of erecting an electric light plant by the city to be voted on at the spring election.

——-

A meeting of the attorneys of Sidney for the purpose of organizing a bar and law library association was held in the common pleas court room yesterday afternoon.

——-

Prof. Albert C. Waltz, famous skatorial artist, gave an exhibition of fancy and trick skating at the rink last evening.

100 Years

January 25, 1924

The Canfield Hatchery in this city is going into the hatching of chicks on a big scale. Last year the hatchery set 40,000 eggs in incubators. This season, owing to the large demand for chicks, the capacity of the hatchery has been tripled.

——-

The Sidney Young Peoples Union met at the Baptist church last evening with a good representation of the young people present. During the meeting preliminary plans were discussed to organize a basketball league among the different societies and for a musical with funds to go to the Sidney Charity Fund.

75 Years

January 25, 1949

Greyhound buses were without a permanent loading location in Sidney today as a result of a court injunction prohibiting the loading and unloading of buses on North Main avenue in front of Bishop’s Goodyear store.

——-

A new moving picture camera for the use of the Athletic department at Sidney High school was presented to Supt. of Schools Fred Louys by the Sidney Junior Chamber of Commerce. The presentation was made by Bud Sexauer, chairman of the Jaycees Sports committee.

——-

The new township fire truck is expected to be ready to answer its first call this week, following the completion of tests being made by firemen at the local department.

50 Years

January 25, 1974

Despite material shortages and delivery delays, the Shelby County Engineering Department managed to complete the Vandemark Road project and replace or repair 10 small bridges in 1973, according to Engineer William Fultz.

——-

“All of 1973 was spent in getting prepared for the coming move to our new location on Vandemark Road with a huge new building, new 64-page offset printing press and the latest in electronic photo composition equipment,” said J. Oliver Amos, publisher of the Sidney Daily News and president of Amos Press Inc.

——-

Sidney’s business growth continued in 1973 with a number of new operations opening including the Ponderosa Steak House, Ohio 47 West.

——-

Wilson Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees this week approved a room rate increase of $5.50 per day and a 1974 operating budget to $2,521,973. According to figures released by hospital officials today the high and low cost for private rooms in different sections of the hospital will be $49.50 and $41.50.

——-

Marvin R. Evans, Sidney, and Dennis W. Weaver, Jackson Center were among new members approved by the Board of Directors of Holstein-Friesian Association of America.

——-

During 1973, Amos Memorial Public Library loaned an average of 5 1/2 books for each man, woman and child in Shelby County, according to Mrs. Doris Stephens, librarian.

25 years

January 25, 1999

Sidney defeated Piqua 93-73- with everything finally going their way, the Jackets took out three periods of frustration to post a phenomenal 42-point final period. To put that into perspective, Piqua totaled that amount in the first half, and scored just 43 points in the Jackets’ 61-43 early season win at Piqua.

——-

There was a good deal of concern in Clark’s voice, however, as he stated, “I can’t put my finger on it, but, despite a 20-point win, I’m not totally happy with the victory. Anytime you beat Piqua, it’s good, but I’m certainly not very happy with our play right now.” Sidney was paced by Harris’ 27 points, all in the final three periods, and by Hoewischer’s 18. Cedric Johnson added 14, and Roach chipped in with 13.

——-

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center coach Scott Elchert can only wonder what might have been today after watching his Tigers against league-leading Russia Friday night. Jackson Center led by four at the half, 29-25, despite hitting only six of 16 free throw attempts in the first two periods. That allowed the gritty Raiders to hang around, and when the fourth quarter began, Russia took over, rolling to a 65-52 victory to keep their Shelby County league record perfect at 6-0.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.