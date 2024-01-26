OSU students collaborate with Sidney on comprehensive plan

SIDNEY — Students from The Ohio State University’s Knowlton School of Architecture’s City and Regional Planning Program are partnering with the city of Sidney to update Sidney’s 2017 Comprehensive Plan.

The plan is to perform research and update demographic and economic data while also compiling recent planning efforts into a cohesive document. Public outreach will be a key component to create an up-to-date community vision. Goals will be divided into short-term (0-5 years), medium-term (6-15 years) and long-term (16-20 years) categories and these goals will include aims that appoint the responsible entities.

The plan was last updated in January 2017. The updated plan will be a refurbished document that will outline the community’s vision or potential changes in several areas such as community services and facilities, housing, economic development, land use, and infrastructure. The plan will be used to help update and inform officials and the Planning Commission and Leadership team to evaluate current and potential future changes to make improvement decisions. It will be accessible to all to inform or help neighborhood groups; developers to help build; and brand or revitalize neighborhood sectors.

The group is now seeking public comment on the project. The plan will involve multiple levels of public input and will allow for greater investment and innovation within the city of Sidney. These will include online surveys being shared via social media, news networks, in-person outreach, etc. in the upcoming weeks and focus-group meetings with residents, community leaders, organizers and businesses.

The Knowlton team consists of eight undergraduate students in city and regional planning led by Professor Chad Gibson and his experience as the community development director for Upper Arlington.

About the Knowlton School’s City and Regional Planning Program

Today most people in the world live in cities. The urban planning professional is essential to help guide and shape the future quality of life for all people living in urban communities. Urban planning can be complex and difficult, and urban planners deal with big challenges such as climate change, economic and social inequality, and inclusive infrastructure planning. Students in planning learn about topics like land use planning, transportation, sustainability and resiliency, regional economic development, social justice, food systems, planning for housing, and equity planning.

The BSCRP Program at Knowlton blends liberal arts with training for professional practice, fostering capability in history, law, physical planning, communication, public participation and advocacy, forecasting, and data analysis.

At the heart of our planning program are studio courses where students engage in real-life planning projects that make important contributions throughout Ohio. These studios hone skills and apply knowledge gained in the classroom to real-world contexts. Our students work alongside planning professionals to create solutions across a range of topic areas. Students gain experiences that enhance resumes, bolster work portfolios, and make graduates of our program highly competitive for positions in planning and for admission to top graduate schools.

About the Sidney Ohio Planning Commission and Leadership Team

Knowlton students are working with notable key players in Sidney’s city development process. These individuals offer important perspectives of both long-time residents and newcomers to the Sidney area.

City Manager Andrew Bowsher is a graduate of Knowlton Hall’s City and Regional Planning Program and will participate on the leadership team. Bowsher entered employment with the city since the creation of the 2017 Comprehensive Plan and offers a fresh perspective on Sidney’s growth and development.

Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth, AICP, will also be a member of the leadership team and has had a notable career within the city, offering the perspective of a long-time resident.

Kyle Havenar, community development specialist, Kari Egbert, city clerk, and Timothy Hurysz, city planner, will also participate.