Universal 1 Credit Union unveils new logo

Universal 1 Credit Union’s new logo

DAYTON — Universal 1 Credit Union (U1) has announced a brand refresh by changing the logo.

“After careful consideration and planning, we’ve decided to keep the essence of our previous logo by retaining the iconic ‘U1,’ but with a fresh perspective,” a press release said. “The updated logo features a new font with a vibrant combination of colors and a symbolic image of a person reaching up for a star. The logo represents our forward-thinking approach and is meant to symbolize progress and growth, as well as our dedication to helping members reach their financial goals.”

“Our refreshed logo is an accurate reflection of Universal 1 Credit Union’s rich story and enduring commitment to our members and the communities we serve,” said Jessica Jones, the president and CEO of Universal 1. “We are elated to begin unveiling our modernized aesthetic that supports our evolution as a financial institution while simultaneously upholding the core values that have guided us for over eight decades.”