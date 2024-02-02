Land Bank discusses Wagner demolition

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed the status of properties at a meeting on Jan. 23.

According to Director Doug Ahler’s report, there are seven residential properties currently in foreclosure. Four properties were removed from the delinquent tax list because the owners are now making payments. There is one property in Sidney that will be submitted for a grant payment, and is currently being used by local fire and police for training. There were no new donations in December.

The Wagner water tower was dropped on Jan. 4, 2024, and the furnace was taken down on Jan. 8. Several items were given to the Shelby County Historical Society, including the ball atop the water tower. The demolition contract has been extended until Feb. 19 to complete the work on Phase I. The Land Bank hoped to have Phase II begin in March, but there is no definite timeline. The EPA must perform additional inspections before Phase II can begin.

The Land Bank continues to look for and apply to grants for additional funding.

Total expenses for the month were $131,950.14, the majority of which was a bill from Complete Demolition Services LLC for the Wagner Manufacturing demolition. The current balance at the end of December was $377,545.07, of which $200,000 is a loan from the Shelby County Commissioners.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.