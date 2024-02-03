Girls basketball: Bad third quarter costly for Sidney in 42-39 loss to Butler

Sidney’s Jordan Scully attempts to get past Vandalia Butler’s Ayla Washburn, left, and Noel Smith during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activity Center. Scully, who hadn’t played the last two games, led the squad with 15 points in a 42-39 loss. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kiara Hudgins drives against Vandalia Butlers’ Noel Smith during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activity Center. Hudgins scored 11 points in a 42-39 loss. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Larkyn Vordemark shoots as Vandalia Butler’s Lauren Dady defends during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activity Center. Vordemark scored 13 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Jada Shroyer attempts a 3 point shot against Vandalia Butler at Vandalia Butler on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kiara Hudgins shoots over Vandalia Butler’s Lauren Dady at Vandalia Butler on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kendall Dickman reaches for a loose ball while covered by Vandalia Butler’s Natalie Schoenherr at Vandalia Butler on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Kelis McNeal looks to get past Vandalia Butler’s Natalie Schoenherr at Vandalia Butler on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Jordan Scully shoots as Vandalia Butler’s Ayla Washburn defends at Vandalia Butler on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Larkyn Vordemark attempts to pass while covered by Vandalia Butler’s Jami Brockert, left, and Dillan Bardonaro at Vandalia Butler on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

VANDALIA — Some old issues were costly for Sidney in a Miami Valley League game against Vandalia-Butler on Friday.

With a week left until its final regular-season game, Sidney coach Jamal Foster said the squad will focus on preparing for the final stretch.

The Yellow Jackets lost a lead in the third quarter and couldn’t reclaim it in a 42-39 loss to the Aviators on Friday at Butler’s Student Activity Center. Sidney dropped into a tie with Butler for first place in overall MVL standings with the loss.

The squad will try to clinch a share of the MVL title next Saturday when it hosts Tippecanoe.

“We get a full week to come in and prepare, adjust and get back to it, take care of business,” Foster said. “If we win Saturday, we still share the league. That’s important for us. It’s a home too, which is nice.

“We’re confident in getting that week to prepare. It’s needed.”

Sidney (16-5, 14-3 MVL) had played its last two games without leading scorer Jordan Scully, who has been dealing with ankle issues, as well as some other bumps and bruises.

She scored 15 points on Friday, including 10 in the first half to help Sidney take a 21-18 halftime lead.

“She waited patiently, she rehabbed, she waited her turn and came back and made an impact,” Foster said. “That’s the type of player she is. Not only from the 3-point line, but getting to the bucket, getting to the foul line. It was good to see her moving, good to see her out there. She’s huge in what we want to do down stretch.”

Sidney couldn’t keep its lead, though. The Aviators (16-4, 14-3) hit a barrage of 3-pointers in the third quarter, which powered an 18-12 scoring edge. Similar issues were costly in a 40-38 loss to Butler on Dec. 28 and a 52-41 loss to Stebbins on Jan. 20.

“We had bad rotations in the third quarter,” Foster said. “… They made shot after shot, and we didn’t do a good job of contesting them. The same thing happened at home (on Dec. 28). We were late in our rotations, and they got a good look at the rim, they made their shots. We’ve got to be better on the defensive end.”

The Yellow Jackets had their chances in the fourth, but repeated missed baskets in the post we costly. The squad had trouble with close-range shots not falling throughout the game and struggled to get second-chance looks.

“You’ve got to put away the ones you have to put away close to the basket,” Foster said. “… They’re varsity players, so we expect to make layups, contested or not. At the same time, we want to do a good job of trying to crash and create extra possessions.

“Butler rebounds the ball pretty well, especially (senior center Lauren) Dady in there. Not being able to get a couple of cracks at buckets per possession was something that factored towards the end of the game.”

Larkyn Vordemark added 13 points for the Yellow Jackets while Kiara Hudgins scored 11.

Tippecanoe (15-5, 14-3) beat Piqua 53-44 on Saturday and is also in contention for the MVL title. The Red Devils lost 51-27 to Sidney on Jan. 6 but haven’t lost an MVL game since; they beat Butler 37-30 on Jan. 10.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.