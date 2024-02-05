City of Sidney announces new communications manager

King Courtesy photo

SIDNEY – The city of Sidney has announced the appointment of Brittany King as the new communications manager. King brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and a proven track record of success, making her a valuable addition to the team.

“Sidney is progressing rapidly, with numerous positive developments underway,” King said. “I’m excited to work with the city to enhance communication efforts and fostering strong connections with residents and stakeholders.”

Most recently, King was the public relations and special events coordinator for the city of Piqua and served as their public information officer. Her responsibilities included developing and executing strategic communication plans, managing the city’s website and social media accounts, coordinating events and community outreach initiatives, and managing the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center. Additionally, she successfully organized several high-profile events, including the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration and New Year’s Eve fireworks, which drew thousands in attendance and positive media coverage.

Prior to her role at the city of Piqua, King worked as the assistant to business development and communications for Jones Day Law Firm in Columbus. During her time at Jones Day, King gained valuable experience as she worked closely with the firm’s leadership, wrote and edited newsletters, executed the organization of the Summer Associate Program, and organized diversity, advancement, and inclusion events and projects.

“Two years ago the city emphasized a key initiative on how to reach our residents and community better and more efficiently. Everyone gets their news a little differently, and the city needed to align itself with best practices and learn where the organization needed to head to better serve. In doing that, we identified the need for a specific role dedicated to communications and public information. Through this process, we had over 30 total applicants, followed by six interviews,” Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher said.

“Through the subsequent interviews, Brittany stayed in the forefront and established herself quickly as an individual who would excel in this new role. With her education and localized experience, we soon knew she was the front-runner among so many amazing candidates. We are blessed and excited to bring someone on board who plans to elevate content, create strategies, and build better brand awareness for our community. The future is so bright with Sidney, and we couldn’t ask for a better person to help build that image with us!” Bowsher concluded.

This newly developed position will serve as the public information officer and will be responsible for the overall image management and communications and marketing activities on behalf of the entire city. The position will implement effective communications and public engagement strategies that promote transparency and increase accountability of city operations and elected officials.