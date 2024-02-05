Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 5, 1899

A.A. Gerlack, manager at the Wagner House, entertained his guests at the hotel yesterday to a sleigh ride about the city.

William Shine served the first strawberries of the season at the Florentine Hotel yesterday.

100 Years

Feb 5, 1924

That part of Park street, west of the B&O bridge between Linden and Wagner avenues, has been closed to traffic because of its being impassable and it depends upon the weather when it will be reopened. The muddy condition of the road has caused many machines to be stuck there recently.

With contributions presently totaling $500 from this county, Dr. H.E. Beebe, chairman of the Harding Memorial Fund campaign, urged local residents to raise that total to $1,000 by the time the report is due on Mar. 1.

75 Years

Feb 5, 1949

Shelby county has become one of the important soybean producing counties in the country, according to George M. Strayer, secretary of the American Soybean Association. Strayer reported that farmers in this county produced well over 340,000 bushels of soybeans last year and the income received by farmers for this cop will total nearly $750,000.

Marvin Sollman was elected president of the Coon Hunters of Shelby county when members met to reorganize last evening in the assembly room of the court house. Named to serve with Sollman were: Francis DeLoye, vice president; Pau Billing, secretary, and Raymond Elsass, treasurer.

50 Years

Feb 5, 1974

Postmaster Robert Burns Monday was appointed to head the upcoming Sidney city schools 3.8 mil operating levy campaign.

VERSAILLES – Motor homes are expected to be emerging from the assembly lines at the Argosy Manufacturing Co., Versailles, by the end of this week, according to Carroll Allen, plant manager.

Due to increased operational costs the city’s Sanitation Department, refuse collection rates may have to be raised 20 per cent, Sidney City Council learned at an informal session Monday night.

Sidney Monday afternoon received a new lime-yellow Fire Department pumper. The diesel-powered truck can pump 1,200 gallons of water per minute. The truck replaces a 1951 model pumper.

Deloris Fischbach, Republican mayor of New Knoxville, has filed nomination petitions with the Shelby County Board of Elections for the 80th House District seat in the May primary. Mrs. Fischbach is the first to file in opposition to Rep. Dale Locker (D-Anna) who filed his petitions yesterday.

25 Years

Feb 5, 1999

Chunks of cement fall into the Great Miami River as the demolition of the Gold Star Mothers Bridge on County Road 25A at the south edge of Sidney has begun.

LAS VEGAS – It was billed as the “death jump,” but motorcycle daredevil Robbie Knievel made the 130-foot leap from one hotel tower to another look easy.

NEW YORK – The world’s most famous doll is turning 40 in March, and like many of her middle-aged peers, she is trying to reinvent herself: Barbie in 1999 will have a tattoo and hang out with friends who have nose rings.

New officers installed in the Shelby County Shrine Club. Heading the organization in 1999 will be Dennis Hughes, president; Richard Zimmerman, first vice president; Bruce Ailes, second vice president; Jim Fink, secretary; Glenn Kerns, treasurer, and Russ Loos, chaplain.

