Area Agency on Aging to host continuing education workshop

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging will hold a three-credit hour ethics continuing education workshop from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, online via Zoom.

The cost is $40 to earn CEUs or $20 to attend without CEUs. Advance registration is requested by March 15. More information and the registration form are available at https://info4seniors.org/events/intersectionality-ceu-workshop/ or by emailing [email protected].

The presenter, James A. White Sr., CEO of Performance Consulting Services, has over 45 years of training and development experience and to date has trained over 300,000 individuals. He co-authored “A Better World: A Framework for Diversity, Inclusion & Engagement” breaking down the topics of diversity, culture, consciousness, inclusion and integrity, and has presented at TEDx Columbus offering perspective on the reality of race relations in our country.

Intersectionality is a fact of life for each of us. A term coined more than 30 years ago by legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw; intersectionality suggests that different facets of our identities, from age to race, gender, disability, citizenship, socioeconomic to sexuality, all intersect and help shape our experience of the world and the opportunities and/or the discrimination we face.

This workshop will explore intersectionality and our role in creating a more equitable and inclusive personal and professional community. We will critically examine how the notion of diversity, equity and inclusion impacts the older adults we serve, our community and ourselves, allowing us to gain higher culturally competent services and outcomes for those we serve.

The Ohio Board of Nursing accepts events approved for counselors and social workers for continuing nursing education.