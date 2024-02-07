Commissioners authorize advertising for projects

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners authorized advertising for street improvement projects in Jackson Center during business in January.

West Pike Street and Linden Street will be included in the project, which will be funded with Ohio Department of Development Community Development Block Grant funds.

The commissioners also authorized advertising for the 2024 Roadside Mowing Program and they will open bids on Feb. 8 at 11 a.m.

A PY2023 Lead Safe Ohio Program Grant Agreement was also entered.

The commissioners’ reorganizational meeting was held in the beginning of January, and Tony Bornhorst will be the president and Julie Ehemann will be the vice president for 2024. Open sessions will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning at 9 a.m.

Payment of weekly expenditures were approved totaling $1,859,637.58 (Jan. 11), $1,336,571.44 (Jan. 18), and $5,582,645.74 (Jan. 25). Sales tax revenue of $160,330.34 was transferred from the general fund to the engineer’s fund and $160,330.33 was transferred to the capital improvement fund.