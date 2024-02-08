Photos: Sidney takes on Piqua in wrestling dual meet

Sidney’s Eli Biddle turns Piqua’s Parker James onto his back before pinning him during a dual at Roosevelt Field House on Thursday in Piqua. Biddle, who competes in the 285-pound weight class, won by pin. The Yellow Jackets lost 59-18. They will compete in the Miami Valley League championship meet next Friday at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activity Center. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Brice Hughes wrestles Piqua’s Austin Kohl at Piqua on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Elijah McKenzie, right, wrestles Piqua’s Logan Wells at Piqua on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

