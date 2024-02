Lynn DeLoye, left, of Fort Loramie, dishes up a plate of spaghetti for Jayden Grillot, 10, of Russia, at the Newport Sportsmen Club’s 31st Annual Spaghetti Dinner to benefit Wilson Hospice Care. The dinner was held on Sunday, Feb 11. Grillot is the son of Jason and Amy Grillot.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News