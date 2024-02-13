City of Sidney seeks public input on comprehensive plan

SIDNEY — The city 0f Sidney is looking for public input to update its comprehensive plan with an online survey.

The city is partnering with a team of students from The Ohio State University Knowlton School of Architecture City and Regional Planning Program to update its 2017 Comprehensive Plan.

The survey is looking for responses from current residents, former/part-time residents, and commuters and asks questions like the current quality of the city’s amenities and which amenities are the most important to be addressed in the plan.

To take the survey, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdzFvAgwYI6bS7qudk4BXsFlPNk3jTN37RCXFApzF3NAnDTyA/viewform.