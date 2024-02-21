Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 21, 1899

Last evening the Sulphur Heights Debating Society met at the McCloskey school house and debated the question: “Resolved, that the general extension of territory should not be the future policy of the United States.” Judges ruled in favor of the affirmative.

——-

On account of the work being done on the floor at the rink, the polo team will not practice until Monday night.

100 Years

Feb 21, 1924

Playing before a packed gymnasium Friday night, the Piqua High school basketball team won over the Sidney High team by a score of 30 to 20.

——-

The Brotherhood Class of the First M.E. Church made an enviable record for itself by the way it overcame difficulties Sunday morning. With streets a glare of ice and the rain falling copiously it seemed a fine day to relax and stay at home. When time came for holding the class, however, 135 men successfully negotiated the ice. They were joined by about 35 women whose teacher was absent because of the weather.

75 Years

Feb 21, 1949

Saturday will be the official opening date of the Western Auto Associated store on West Poplar street, R.V. Corbin, owner of the home-owned and operated concern, revealed today.

——-

Sidney policemen received diplomas last evening, marking the conclusion of a six-week training course in law enforcement given by the FBI at the city building in Piqua.

——-

The project for installing lights and improving the Anna athletic field was given a big boost this week, when the Anna Commercial Club contributed $937.

50 Years

Feb 21, 1974

Varsity cheerleaders at Anna High School have been “cheering up a storm” in recent weeks. The girls are Deborah Heitman, Pam Elsass, Joyce Bensman, Lisa Zimmerman, Sandy Barhorst, and Nancy Short.

——-

Members of the Sidney High School orchestra which participated Saturday in state competition at Springfield North High School received a cumulative “superior” rating. The orchestra is directed by Margaret Armantrout.

——-

Marvin L. Sollman, secretary of the Shelby County fair Board, has requested members to prepare material for the premium list book and have it ready for presentation this week at a meeting of the board.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – Jackson Center PTO will present the annual country and western Variety Show, “Gee Haw,” Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. It is under the direction of Mrs. Jerry Ware.

——-

To what extent have Shelby County residents changed their smoking habits in the 10 years since the Surgeon General’s warning that cigarette smoking was a hazard to health? In Shelby County, an estimated 4,639,000 packs were sold last year. This was at the rate of 184 packs for every local resident over the age of 18. The national average was 206 packs. The overall outlay in Shelby County was approximately $1,990,000, or about $78.90 per smoker.

——-

“The Pink Sweethearts” danced last week at Sidney High School during a program in honor of Black History week. James Franklin, a Sidney High senior, served as master of ceremonies. A total of 120 people attended the special program, which included dramatic readings from Black history.

25 Years

Feb 21, 1999

Retired teachers and members of the congregation of the First Presbyterian Church have united to provide tutoring to students at Central Elementary School on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They are working with the students in preparation for the proficiency tests, which are scheduled for March.

——-

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It came down to one possession, one shot. Indiana was either going to win by one point or lose by two, and Ohio State made sure which.

“The very last possession was as good a defensive stand by any team that I’ve ever coached,” Buckeye’s coach Jim O’Brien said after Wednesday night’s 69-67 victory. “We were quick and we were aggressive and we were really tough on that last play.”

——-

PIQUA – A painting of the local Spot Restaurant by Sidney artist Jerry Whited is one of the pieces chosen for Edison Community College’s fourth national competition show in its “American Icon” series. The theme for this year was “Fast Food.”

