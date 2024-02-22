Solvita donor drawing for First Four tickets

DAYTON – Give someone in need of blood a rebound by donating with Solvita Blood Center and get a chance to win tickets to the NCAA First Four games in Dayton.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center through March 2 is automatically entered in the drawing to win four tickets to the First Four games of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship March 19-20 at University of Dayton Arena. Registered donors also receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt.

Solvita is currently in low supply of multiple blood types. Winter weather and seasonal illness make February a difficult month for maintaining an adequate blood supply.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.

Register to donate at the Solvita Dayton Center or at these blood drives to enter the First Four tickets drawing:

Friday, Feb. 23

Hagerstown High School 8 a.m. to noon at 700 Baker Road.

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St.

Moeller Brew Barn 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8016 Marion Drive, Maria Stein.

Peerless Food Equipment 8 a.m. to noon at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Bellbrook Lions Club 8 a.m. to noon at 3777 Upper Bellbrook Road.

Camden First Baptist Church 9 a.m. to noon at 35 North Liberty St.

North Star Community Center 8 a.m. to noon at 125 E. Star Road.

Piqua Harley-Davidson 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1501 East Ash St., Piqua.

Monday, Feb. 26

Choice One Engineering 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 8956 Glendale Milford Road, Loveland.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3080 Bell Drive, Fairborn.

Father Paul Vieson Center 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 205 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle.

Miami University Middletown 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4200 E. University Blvd.

St. Brigid Catholic Church 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 312 Fairground Road, Xenia.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Centerville Police Dept. 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 155 W. Spring Valley Pike.

First Christian Church 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield.

Franklin Monroe High School 8 a.m. to noon at 8691 Oakes Road, Arcanum.

Living Word Church 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 926 East National Road, Vandalia.

Shawnee Hills Baptist Church 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3490 Jasper Road, Jamestown.

Xenia YMCA noon to 4 p.m. at 336 Progress Drive.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Mercer Health Community Medical Center 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 950 S. Main St., Celina.

Miami University “Love & Honor Day” 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 140 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford.

Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 304 South West Ave., Sidney.

Troy Church of the Brethren 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1431 W. Main St.

West Chester Presbyterian Church 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 8930 Cincinnati Dayton Road.

Thursday, Feb. 29

Lewisburg Baptist Church 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 608 N. Commerce St.

Signature 4 11:30 a.m. at 149 Harvest Drive, Coldwater.

Clark Co. Public Library Houston Branch 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 5 West Jamestown St., South Charleston.

Twin Valley South High School 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 100 Education Drive, West Alexandria.

Friday, March 1

Oxford Presbyterian Church 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 104 E. Church St.

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. at 1200 Childrens Home Road, Sidney.

Union High School 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8707 West U.S. Route 36, Modoc.

Saturday, March 2

Cooper Newton Memorial Blood Drive 9 a.m. to noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 121 S.18th St., Richmond.

Do Good Restaurant and Ministry and Osgood community 8 a.m. to noon at 25 W. Main St., Osgood.

St. Albert the Great Church 8:30 a.m.to noon at 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 5566 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights.