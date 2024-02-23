Local blood drives planned

SIDNEY -– Two local blood drives are scheduled to help Solvita maintain the late winter blood supply.

Blood drives are planned at:

• Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County community blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.

• Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities community blood drive Friday, March 1, from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. at 1200 Childrens Home Road, Sidney.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Love” hoodie long-sleeve shirt and will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a Solar Eclipse camping package April 6-9 at the Hickory Hill Lakes campground in Fort Loramie. Everyone who registers to donate at a Shelby County blood drive through March 23 will be entered in the Solar Eclipse camping package drawing.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center through March 2 is automatically entered in the drawing to win four tickets to the First Four games of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship March 19-20 at University of Dayton Arena.

Solvita is currently in low supply of multiple blood types. Winter weather and seasonal illness make February a difficult month for maintaining an adequate blood supply.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.