Brandewie to speak at banquet

SIDNEY — Former Fort Loramie and Ohio State Buckeye basketball player Tom Brandewie will headline the Ohio State University Alumni Club of Shelby County’s spring banquet on Monday, March 11. Held at the Sidney American Legion Post 217, 1265 Fourth Ave. in Sidney, the event is open to all OSU fans and OSU Alumni.

After helping his Fort Loramie Redskin with the 1987 State Basketball championship, Brandewie played with the Ohio State Buckeyes which won the Big Ten championship twice, in the NCAA Tournament three times and reaching the Elite Eight in 1992. He also served as team captain his senior year.

After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration degree with a major in Marketing, Brandewie played professional basketball in Killarney, Ireland.

Currently working in sales for the electric utility industry, Brandewie resides in Columbus with his family. He has coached youth basketball for many years and his daughter Eloise is playing for the Buckeyes volleyball team.

Reservations are required by March 1 for the March 11 event. RSVP by contacting club president Tina Hottle at 937-498-9614 or email [email protected].