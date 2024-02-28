Because of You the Shelby County United Way continues to make an impact

The marque at the Sidney Historic Theatre says it all … $1932453 raised in the 2023 campaign. Courtest photo | Shelby County United Way Young Karla Young presents Scott Barr with a pie during the 2023 campaign finale. Sidney Daily News file photo

SIDNEY — Karla Young, Shelby County United Way president, shares, “In 2023, the Shelby County United Way continued to be a community leader and navigated a leadership transition. Along with our partner agencies, we were able to address critical needs for residents. The Shelby County United Way received the highest rating for Chairty Navigator as a top performing non-profit agency and local United Way. Over 15,000 residents were served last year through 27 partner agencies and over 44 Special Project, POWER and Student United Way grants were allocated.”

Her report continues:

The 2023 fall campaign pledges are expected to reach $1.4 million. The new 110% club was well received and will help our agencies with the finances they need to continue to serve our community. We want to thank campaign chair Ed Thomas and the campaign division leaders for their leadership.

Shelby County continues to be a leader in the state of Ohio in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at 78% of eligible children enrolled. Over 2,300 children receive books monthly. The Shelby County libraries and many other funders support this program and Wilson Health enrolls new babies at the birthing center.

Our women’s initiative group, POWER continues to grow in members and impact, now exceeding 149 ladies. During the summer they awarded $35,000 in grants to family, youth and school-based organizations.

Student United Way is completing its seventh year. One junior and one senior from very high school in the county is participating. They meet once a month to learn what programs the United Way funds and what are some of the primary community issues facing Shelby County. They have been provided a $10,000.00 allocation budget and during the spring will review and award grants impacting youth in Shelby County.

In May 2023, Scott Barr, announced his resignation as president and CEO of the Shelby County United Way after more than 10 years. In July 2023, I was named the next president and CEO of the organization and began in August to allow for a 12 week overlap with Scott and smooth transition. come to the organization as the former executive director of the Wilson Health Foundation and over 15 years of philanthropic experience. Myself, along with the talented and tenured staff at the Shelby County United Way, look forward to implementing the strategic plan with the board, and volunteers who are the glue to the organization.

The Shelby County United Way, The Community Foundation of Shelby County, The Tri-County Board of Recovery, the Shelby County Health Department and many other community organizations are working on a community needs assessment, more details can be found on shelbycountyneeds.com. These results will aid us as we continue to meet the needs of our community in 2024.