Community Development Department fosters long-term growth

Dulworth

SIDNEY — The Community Development Department has wrapped up a year of dedicated service, positively affecting the city’s safety, welfare and economic prospects.

“As we delve into the highlights of the annual review for 2023, it becomes evident that the department’s mission to enhance the community continues to be achieved through the collaborative efforts,” said Barbara Dulworth, director.

Her report continues:

The Community Development Department covers a spectrum of responsibilities aimed at fostering long-term growth. Comprising Building Inspection, Planning & Zoning, Code Enforcement, and Community/Economic Development divisions, the department has actively contributed to Sidney’s prosperity.

Building Inspection

The Building Inspection division took center stage in ensuring the safety and compliance of Sidney’s residential structures. Throughout the past year, the division conducted plan reviews, issued permits, and carried out inspections for a range of residential construction projects. Proactive measures were taken to enforce regulations and address dangerous building conditions, emphasizing the department’s commitment to the well-being of Sidney’s residents.

Planning and Zoning

The Planning and Zoning division played a pivotal role in 2023. Leading multi-departmental reviews, the division facilitated commercial and industrial site development, contributing to the city’s economic growth. Their involvement in the re-use of existing commercial and industrial spaces showcased a commitment to sustainable development practices. The Planning division worked closely with OSU City and Regional Planning students to develop a public participation process for the city’s comprehensive plan update, which included guest lecturing at Ohio State and providing feedback on the students’ final presentations.

Code Enforcement

The Code Enforcement division in Sidney has demonstrated unwavering commitment to improving the community’s quality of life throughout 2023. Beyond their traditional responsibilities, the division has undergone a transformation in 2023. The Code Enforcement staff has completed peace officer training, marking a significant evolution in their role to the newly created positions of rangers.

The transition to the ranger position signifies a proactive response to the evolving needs of the city. By blending expertise in property maintenance regulations with outdoor recreation and law enforcement knowledge, the code rangers are uniquely positioned to address a broader range of community issues. Whether ensuring property standards or contributing to the upkeep of public spaces, the rangers exemplify a commitment to a well-rounded and inclusive approach to community betterment.

Community/Economic Development

The Community/Economic Development division emerged as a driving force behind initiatives aimed at enhancing economic opportunities within Sidney. From shaping community partnerships to implementing programs and incentives supporting housing developments and neighborhood revitalization, this division plays a crucial role in ensuring a sustainable and thriving economic environment for the city.

Statistics

Let’s take a look at some key statistics that underscore the achievements of the Community Development Department in 2023:

– Building Inspection conducted plan reviews for 31 new residential structures, issued 546 permits, and completed over 1300 inspections to ensure compliance with safety standards.

– Planning and Zoning reviewed and facilitated 224 permits for compliance of city regulations

– Code Enforcement conducted 396 property maintenance violations and 2,731 inspections

– Community/Economic Development utilized incentive programs to promote economic growth and attract over 500 new housing units.

What’s planned for 2024

Two major projects will be the focus of the Community Development Department in 2024. The first is the update of the city’s long-range planning document. The Comprehensive Plan is a high-level view of the community’s goals and the strategies to achieve them over a five- to twenty-year planning period. We are working with the Knowlton School at OSU to complete the update. The second is the roll-out of a new permitting and enforcement program which will include an online portal for submitting, reviewing, scheduling, and other actions related to permits or code enforcement. The roll-out is scheduled for May 2024.