The value of Wilson Health in our communities

Klosterman

SIDNEY — As a community hospital and health system, Wilson Health has proudly been serving Sidney-Shelby County and surrounding communities for nearly a century, providing comprehensive healthcare services.

Community health systems, like Wilson Health, play an indispensable role in providing vital care to patients and the broader community.

“The core value of Wilson Health lies in our dedication to serving the local community and our commitment to our mission – to improve the health and wellness of our communities by delivering compassionate, quality care,” said Mark Klosterman, president and CEO of Wilson Health.

Wilson Health is led by a 15-member Board of Trustees that volunteer their time and expertise to provide governance for the hospital and health system. The trustees are: Devon Beer, Janice Benanzer (Chair), Jackie Davis (Treasurer & Secretary), John Deeds, Paul Dentinger, Charles Edelen, Shelly Gasson, Dr. Fred Haussman, Gary Heitmeyer, Mark Klosterman, Nick Straka, Tom Milligan (Vice-Chair), Dr. Eric Prenger, Marian Spicer and Jason Stiver.

Klosterman’s report continues:

The 2023 year was one of growth for Wilson Health in many ways with a strong focus on key organizational priorities. Through community, collaboration and innovation, Wilson Health continues to be a trusted resource and partner, not just in Shelby County, but throughout the region.

Wilson Health affiliated with Dayton Children’s Hospital to bring additional resources and care to pediatric and neonatal patients in the area. This allows our pediatric patients an expanded level of expertise and resources offered by Dayton Children’s Hospital right here in Shelby County and surrounding communities. With Dayton Children’s joining forces with our already strong pediatric team, we are building upon the tremendous care already provided by our current providers.

Dayton Children’s provides a full-time pediatrician dedicated to caring for patients and provides specialized Neonatal Care coverage for newborns delivered at the Family Birth Center.

Wilson Health identified a new Emergency Department provider group in 2023. The physician group practice of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, one of America’s best hospitals for more than 30 years, joined forces with Community Emergency Medicine Partners, LLC, a respected and experienced provider of emergency clinical staff to form Community Health Partners (CHP). The staff of board-certified physicians, advance practice nurses, and physician assistants offer consistent, reliable, and high-quality emergency care at Wilson Health with a proven record of accomplishment of increasing patient satisfaction and improving quality outcomes.

The partnership of Wilson Health and Community Health Partners has brought a new level of emergency medicine services to the community. Rest assured that your local emergency department is staffed by experienced and qualified emergency medicine specialists that continually provide and promote best practices and evidence based medicine.

Wilson Health opened a Menopause Specialty Clinic within their Sidney ObGyn Clinic this past year. Board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Kristi Pedler, received specialized certification in Menopause Care and Treatment offering expert care, education and support for women throughout all stages of menopause.

In 2023, Wilson Health opened their fourth on-site/near-site health clinic in Sidney, Ohio. The employer-based health clinics offer companies a way to control overall healthcare spending growth, boost workforce productivity, and improve the hiring and retention of employees. Employees and their dependents have access to primary care services, prescriptions, diagnostic testing and occupational health services in a timely and cost-effective manner. The clinic also offers wellness services to help employees achieve healthy lifestyle goals or address chronic conditions.

In December 2023, Wilson Health entered into a partnership with Airstream to open the Airstream Health Center, a dedicated health clinic located on-site at the Jackson Center facility. The Health Center provides complete primary care services for preventive, acute, urgent and routine healthcare needs. Employees and their dependents, including children, covered under Airstream’s health benefits plan are eligible to seek care at the Airstream Health Center managed by Wilson Health.

Wilson Health Medical Group

Wilson Health Medical Group offers patients access to primary care and specialty services with physician offices located throughout Shelby County and Miami County. With over 60 physicians and advanced practice providers, the hospital-owned medical group offers comprehensive primary care and specialty services including: family medicine; internal medicine; ob/gyn and midwifery; endocrinology; ENT; pediatrics; general surgery; urology; podiatry; wound care; urgent care and cardiology.

In 2023, Wilson Health Medical Group welcomed a second ObGyn practice to the medical group. Miami County ObGyn and the practice of Dr. Daniel Dilworth, nurse midwife Raychel Miramontes, and physician assistant Shelley Maier, joined Wilson and exclusively perform childbirth deliveries and surgical procedures at the Wilson Health’s family birth center and hospital.

Wilson Health proudly welcomed two new cardiology specialists this past year. Dr. Adel Yaacoub, cardiologist, and Susan Hoying, MS, APRN, ACNP-BC, Board Certified Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, joined the medical staff and are caring for patients at the hospital.

The Anna Family Practice and the office of Dr. Matthew Vasko and Erica Smith, CNP, underwent a complete interior renovation this past year. The medical practice located in Anna, Ohio, modernized the space to create an even more comfortable and welcoming environment for their patients.

Financial & service summary

Wilson Health’s financial performance continues to provide a means to add new programs, services, medical equipment and technology to better diagnose and treat disease as well as promote health education and prevention.

As the county’s preferred healthcare provider, Wilson Health contributes significant financial resources to the area. Sitting at the number five spot amongst top employers in Shelby County, Wilson Health employs over 753 people and provides over $200 million in direct economic benefits.

In 2023, Wilson Health provided over $8 million in care for patients who either had no means to pay or met the qualifications for charity care.

Caring for our community

The volunteers at Wilson Health donate their time and talent to make a difference in the lives of patients and their families. In 2023, 64 Auxiliary members donated 8,300 hours of their time. Through fundraisers and proceeds from the hospital gift shop, the Volunteers donated $8,000 to the hospital to assist with future medical equipment purchases. In addition, five local college students, majoring in healthcare related fields of study, each received a $1,000 scholarship to assist with their college tuition.

The Shelby County Ministerial Association and members of the Chaplaincy Program provided spiritual services and hospice volunteers assisted to hospice patients and their families in 2023.

Wilson Health is supported by a foundation, the philanthropic arm providing financial support to meet both ongoing and future healthcare needs of the health system and community. In 2023, the Wilson Health Foundation used funds to enhance the infant security system in the Family Birth Center, maternal-fetal monitors and Holter monitors for a total of $196,990. This year, thanks to the generous donors of the Foundation, Wilson Health will purchase a Natus System for the Sleep Lab valued at $98,900.

Additionally, the foundation participated in Match Day 2023 and raised $22,305 to go towards mental health supportive services focusing particularly on the Emergency Department.

The contributions of our donors make it possible for us to support and grow services and enhance our technology at Wilson Health. With the continued financial support of our donors, we continue to provide the right healthcare services for the people in our community – close to home – now and for the future.

The Foundation Board is comprised of business, civic, academic, medical and philanthropic leaders who volunteer their time and resources to ensure Wilson Health continues to progress forward and offer quality healthcare. Board Members are: Mickey Hamer, chair; Matt Hoying, vice chair; Brandon Simon, secretary/treasurer; Zack Bosslet; Greg Dickman; Roger Fulk; Mitch Hoying; Josh Koltak; Michael Lochard; Dr. Allison Pepple; Angie Ross; Marian Spicer; Kent Witt; and Mark Klosterman

Our donors continue to support opportunities, innovation and patient-care experiences with their generosity. As our services grow and expand, we appreciate the opportunity each and every day to care for the people who choose Wilson Health for their healthcare needs.