Gateway Arts Council releases Spring Fling information

Boats on the Canal by Rosemary Kienle. Courtesy photo Willie Nelson by Todd Loe. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — The Gateway Arts Council recently announced the 24th annual Spring Fling Fine Art Exhibit and Sale. Fine artists from throughout Ohio and eastern Indiana are invited to enter their work in the exhibit. The exhibit will open on March 22 with an awards ceremony and reception.

Works will be accepted in the following five categories:

• Drawing (charcoal, pen and ink, pencil, colored pencil, pastels)

• Watermedia (transparent watercolor on paper; single medium used in an aqueous manner)

• Oil & Acrylics (oils & acrylics executed in the manner of oil paintings)

• Photography (film or digital)

• Miscellaneous (prints, textiles, mixed media, computer art, sculpture, ceramics, polymer, bronze, wood, marble, glass)

The 2024 Spring Fling Fine Art Exhibit & Sale is open to all artists who are 16 and older. All work must be original. No commercial kits or molds will be accepted. Entries will be accepted through March 13. The entry fee is $30, which includes up to three pieces per artist, regardless of medium. Entry fees are non-refundable. Entry forms are available at the Gateway Arts Council offices at 216 N. Miami Ave., Sidney, or online at http://gatewayartscouncil.org/visual-arts/. Artists may also request an entry form by calling 937-498-2787.

First, second, and third-place prizes will be awarded in each category. A best-of-show award will also be given. A people’s choice award ribbon will be given at the end of the exhibit to the artist whose work receives the most visitor votes. For information on this exhibit or any Gateway Arts Council event, contact Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787.