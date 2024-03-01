Auxiliary plans garage sale

MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein Legion Auxiliary Post 571 will be holding their annual Garage Sale March 13 through March 15, 2024.

The auxiliary held their first garage sale over 35 years ago and continues to try to help to meet the needs of the community through this fundraiser. Funds raised from the garage sale help to support local veterans along with community programs such as the Girl Scout and Boy Scout programs, Apples for Education, Combined charities, ASSURE community walk, Hospice, Rustic Hope, Mercer County Council on Aging, Goodwill, Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, a babysitting clinic, socks for veterans, local families in need and assisting in the planning and hosting of the Maria Stein CountryFest.

The sale will begin on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 a.m. and continue to 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. Friday will also feature a “Buck a Bag Day” and half price on large items.

In the past, any unsold items have been donated to the Mercer County Council on Aging, Goodwill, Rustic Hope, Darke County Lending Hands, Maria Stein Shrine, and Celina Choosing Life Pregnancy Center. All donations toward the garage sale aid the auxiliary in helping many veterans, and those in the area that need assistance. The organization thanks to all patrons, whether it is in giving of themselves to help, donations to the sale itself or supporting the work.