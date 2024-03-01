Gateway Arts Council receives grant

SIDNEY — The Gateway Arts Council recently announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Challenge America award of $10,000. This grant will support the Presents Series.

In total, the NEA will award 257 Challenge America awards totaling $2,570,000 that were announced as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grants.

“The NEA is delighted to announce this grant for Gateway Arts Council which is helping contribute to the strength and well-being of the arts sector and local community,” said the National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D. “We are pleased to be able to support this community and help create an environment where all people have the opportunity to live artful lives.”

Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes said, “Gateway Arts Council is abundantly grateful for the support from the National Endowment for the Arts. These funds not only help Gateway bring access to the arts through our Presents Series but they also help to enhance the overall artistic and cultural life in the Northern Miami Valley.”

For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit www.arts.gov/news.