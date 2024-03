Attending a ceremony for a new playhouse at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s Fair Haven location are, left to right, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Child Development Director Tori Faulder, of Jackson Center, Habitat For Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties Director Scott Barr, of Sidney, Mutual Federal Bank President Dean Weinert, of Eaton, and Sidney-Shelby County YMCA CEO David O’Leary. The ceremony was held on Friday, March 1. The play house was built through the Habitat for Humanity program “Project Playhouse.” Sponsorship of Project Playhouse also provides funding for Habitat for Humanity home repair. The repairs are made to preexisting houses. Habitat for Humanity built the playhouse. It was sponsored by Mutual Federal and donated to the YMCA Child Development Center.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News