County record

Crashes

Samantha D. Bierly, 27, of Dayton, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on March 3 at 5:49 a.m.

Bierly was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when she drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Austin Ray Vonderhuevel, 18, of Anna, was cited with driving in marked lanes after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on March 2 at 7:32 p.m.

Vonderhuevel and Isaiah Dimonte Richardson, 24, of New Bremen, were traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when Vonderhuevel drove into Richardson’s lane and struck him.

Sheriff’s call log

TUESDAY

-2:53 p.m.: assault, damage. Deputies responded to an assault and criminal damaging in the 300 block of West Russell Road.

-9:34 a.m.: damage. Deputies responded to criminal damaging in the 200 block of West Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-8:11 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of South Vandemark Road.

-7:43 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash in the 11000 block of state Route 364 in Fort Loramie.

MONDAY

-5:33 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:40 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 1000 block of Darke Shelby Road.

-3:20 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 13000 block of Meranda Road.

Village call log

TUESDAY

-1:35 p.m.: suspicious person. Fort Loramie Police responded to a suspicious person in the 300 block of North Main Street.

MONDAY

-9:22 p.m.: crash. Houston Fire and Sidney EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the 1000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

Fire, rescue log

TUESDAY

-2:24 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-12:51 to 9:17 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-4:53 to 10:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-3:37 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell