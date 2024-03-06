Crashes
Samantha D. Bierly, 27, of Dayton, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on March 3 at 5:49 a.m.
Bierly was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when she drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.
• Austin Ray Vonderhuevel, 18, of Anna, was cited with driving in marked lanes after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on March 2 at 7:32 p.m.
Vonderhuevel and Isaiah Dimonte Richardson, 24, of New Bremen, were traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when Vonderhuevel drove into Richardson’s lane and struck him.
Sheriff’s call log
TUESDAY
-2:53 p.m.: assault, damage. Deputies responded to an assault and criminal damaging in the 300 block of West Russell Road.
-9:34 a.m.: damage. Deputies responded to criminal damaging in the 200 block of West Main Street in Port Jefferson.
-8:11 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of South Vandemark Road.
-7:43 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash in the 11000 block of state Route 364 in Fort Loramie.
MONDAY
-5:33 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.
-3:40 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 1000 block of Darke Shelby Road.
-3:20 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 13000 block of Meranda Road.
Village call log
TUESDAY
-1:35 p.m.: suspicious person. Fort Loramie Police responded to a suspicious person in the 300 block of North Main Street.
MONDAY
-9:22 p.m.: crash. Houston Fire and Sidney EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the 1000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.
Fire, rescue log
TUESDAY
-2:24 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
-12:51 to 9:17 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
MONDAY
-4:53 to 10:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
-3:37 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell