Out of the past

125 Years

March 6, 1899

The Sidney Carriage Body Company, manufacturers of carriage and buggy bodies, made an assignment today to W.P. Metcalf.

——-

A case of 100 bottles of fine assorted French liquors and cordials was received yesterday by William Shine from Paris, France.

100 Years

March 6, 1924

Rev. L. A. Blessing, of West Milton, whose services have been terminated through the decision of Attorney General Crabbe that “card” men no longer have authority to make liquor raids, has been responsible for many arrests in Miami and Shelby counties. Persistent in his efforts to apprehend alleged offenders, Rev. Blessing has figured in a number of unpleasant incidents.

75 Years

March 6 1949

Sidney’s second annual gas and electric appliance show will be held at the armory, April 4 – 6, according to L.R. Oller, chairman for the affair. Ten dealers will be participating in the event. Television will be one of the added attractions this year with a complete line of units on display.

——-

A drop of one cent in the retail price of milk will be effective Monday in Sidney. This will make the new price of regular milk 19 cents per quart and homogenized milk 20 cents per quart.

50 Years

March 6, 1974

COLUMBUS – Comments by State Rep. Dale Locker (D – Anna) and a refusal by a committee chairman to apologize to Locker were among highlights of last night’s gun control hearing in Columbus. The crowd broke into applause as Locker told members of the House Judiciary Committee his reasons for opposing House Joint Resolution 44, which would place on the November ballot a proposed constitutional amendment to prohibit the manufacture, sale, use and possession of handguns in Ohio.

——-

Cas Overbey of Sidney displayed a six-pound, 14-ouce largemouth bass he hooked near Hardin in a fishing hole referred to as “Boogaloo Pond.” Overbey was accompanied by Pee Wee Bolin and Caven Blue.

——-

MINSTER – Village Council went on record last night as vigorously objecting to the proposed abandonment of the Norfolk and Western Railroad spur track between Minster and St. Marys.

——-

The N & W track, serving Minster industry and other commerce, is one of many in the country being considered for abandonment by the Federal Transport Commission. “Minster will be hurt,” proffered Councilman Dennis B. Meyer. “We use in excess of 300 cars a year.”

25 Years

March 6, 1999

The issue of homelessness in the county is still a problem. The County Commissioners were asked at their last meeting to set aside part of their home renovation funds for the establishment of a homeless shelter. The program at issue is the CHIP program. David Potts of Troy was present and made the presentation.

——-

Sidney City Council is set to discuss options for the Mill Ditch project. Leroy Lochtefeld will be present information and options. The city staff has determined its share of the cost will be $5,431. Private properties stand to be assessed over $49,000.

