Out of the past

125 Years

March 7, 1899

Herman Herstine will open a restaurant and lunch counter in the room formerly occupied by Leapley’s grocery on North Ohio Avenue the morning of March 5. It will be known as the Dairy restaurant and lunch room.

100 Years

March 7, 1924

With all the zeal of wartime activities, the drive to raise Shelby County’s quota of $5,000 for the feeding of the starving children of Germany was auspiciously opened at a dinner in the Methodist Church dining room last evening.

——-

H.H. Hill and R.C. Loy have formed a partnership and will engage in real estate and insurance business. Mr. Hill was formerly associated with Klipstine Lumber Co. and more recently H.E. Bennett Realty Co., having charge of the insurance department. Mr. Loy comes to Sidney from Dayton. They have opened in the Fry Building over the Beech Tea Co.

75 Years

March 7, 1949

Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification at London were to arrive in Sidney this morning to assist Shelby County Sheriff, Robert Gearhart, in probing two weekend burglaries. One of these occurred at Wentz Brothers garage in Anna and the other at Bates Place on Route 47, west of Sidney.

——-

Mr. J.C. Swonger was elected president of the Sidney Garden Club, when members held their annual election of officers in the home of Mrs. W.K. Sterline. Mrs. John Troester was named first vice president; Mrs. Sterline, second vice president; Mrs. Fred Troester, secretary and Mrs. Sam Jackson, treasurer.

50 Years

March 7, 1974

The telephone at the Amos Memorial Public Library was clamoring for attention the morning Lendon H. Smith, M.D. was discussing his latest book, “New Wives Tales,” on the Phil Donohue television show. Calls were coming in for the book even before the show was off the air, according to Mrs. Gary Schroer, library acquisition clerk.

——-

In municipal budget discussions Tuesday night, Sidney City Council learned the proposed Street Dept. budget is estimated to show a balance of $42 by the end of this year. “We are proposing to run it very tight,” City Manager Richard Bennett said.

——-

Delicious Fried Chicken. Bring entire family. Enjoy the area’s tastiest chicken. Wenger’s Restaurant, Anna.

25 Years

March 7, 1999

Sidney has a new and expanding tanning business. Karen Schaffer moved her business from Pasco and seen a 300% in growth. She has five tanning beds. Her space will also be used as a kickboxing and aerobics class location. That activity will be taught by employee Missy King. There are a total of 10 part time employees.

——-

The Jackson Center ladies basketball team pulled off the big upset of the Botkins Lady Trojans last week then also beat Ansonia. Now it is on to another tough challenge. Jackson will play Mercer County power St. Henry.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.