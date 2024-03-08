Out of the past

125 Years

March 8, 1899

Assets of the Sidney Carriage Body Company, which made an assignment to W.P. Metcalf this week, are estimated at $22,000 and the liabilities at between $17,000 and $18,000.

——-

William Shine received a hamper of early vegetables for the Florentine Hotel last evening from Mingo, Florida. The strawberries were excellent for this time of year.

100 Years

March 8, 1924

A rush is being made to the territory surrounding that in which rich oil and gas finds were recently made, four miles northeast of Versailles and in western Shelby County. Within the past few days, three new drilling rigs have been set up and spudded in the new oil and gas field.

——-

Mayor Bland today issued a request for cooperation from parents in controlling roller skating. He pointed out that “every year it becomes necessary for this office to speak about the use of the streets in the south part of the city for roller skating. Already numerous complaints have come to this office concerning the absolute carelessness and indifference displayed by children who seek for a public playground the streets of our city.”

75 Years

March 8, 1949

The Anna High School Rockets suited name to purpose last evening, when they “rocketed” into the district Class B finals at Springfield by eliminated the Champaign County championship Wayne – Cable quintet by a score of 44 to 28.

——-

Jean Fishbaugh was named president of the Snappy Snitchers 4-H Club at a recent meeting. Dorothy Fogt was elected vice president; Lois Nolte, treasurer and Betty Louise Merricks, secretary.

50 Years

March 8, 1974

Shelby County Commissioners and members of the new Wilson Memorial Hospital Building Commission expressed concern yesterday that about $70,000 of the $100,000 building contingency fund has been used in construction changes already approved or proposed. “We have to go a little slower”, said Commissioner Merton Maxwell.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – Henschen Industrial Corp., has been acquired by Beatrice Foods Co., Chicago, Illinois.

——-

Thomas “Tom” Shoemaker knows what long working hours are all about. As manager of the Holiday Inn in Sidney since January of 1972, his average working day runs between 14 and 15 hours and that’s seven days a week. His wife, Sandy, operates the Inn with him. He anticipates cutting down on the working hours as trained employees do the job.

25 years

March 8, 1999

There will be a new residential development in Mc Lean Township. The Regional Planning Commission approved the plat for the Deer Run Subdivision. It will contain 14 new residential lots. The total project cost for the development will be $1.82 million.

——-

There will a local antique mall in downtown Sidney. The old Goffena Furniture building will be the site. The business owner is Rita Boerger. Each vendor will have their own area. They will be paid monthly payouts based on sales.

