Boys basketball: Russia dominates Cincinnati College Prep for district title

Holding up their team’s Division IV district championship trophy are Russia seniors, left to right, Brayden Monnin, Hayden Quinter and Felix Francis. Russia defeated Cincinnati College Prep 88-54 on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia coach Spencer Cordonnier waves a game net after cutting it down following the team’s 88-54 win against Cincinnati College Prep on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia players and coaches pose for a team photo after defeating Cincinnati College Prep 88-54 on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Benjamin York puts the ball up during a fast break during a Division IV district final against Cincinnati College Prep on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. York scored 12 points and had four rebounds. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Jaxon Grogean drives against Cincinnati College Prep during a Division IV district final on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Grogean had five steals. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Vince Borchers is fouled by Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy’s Markee Ladden at the UD Arena on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Hayden Quinter drives around Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy’s Deonta Booker at the UD Arena on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Vince Borchers shoots after being fouled by Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy’s Jaelen Griffin at the UD Arena on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Brayden Monnin shoots over Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy’s Kendall Anthony at the UD Arena on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Dominic Francis shoots over Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy’s Markee Ladden at the UD Arena on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

DAYTON — Russia rolled to its fourth consecutive lopsided postseason win in the nightcap Division IV district final on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena.

The Raiders are expecting things to be tighter when they play in regional contests this coming week, but they feel ready to earn a second consecutive state berth.

Russia took control fast and beat Cincinnati College Prep 88-54 to earn a district title for the second straight year. The squad will face Lancaster Fisher Catholic in a regional semifinal on Tuesday at Trent Arena in Kettering.

“These kids have played in many, many big games, and they’re very, very experienced, in different sports,” Russia coach Spencer Cordonnier said. “They don’t get rattled by much, and they handle our business. We’ll try to do that (this week).”

The Raiders (25-1) won their first regional title since 2002 a year ago. With two wins next week, they’ll return to UD Arena for a state game for the second consecutive year.

“We learned from this atmosphere, obviously a bigger floor, different place to play than our home gym,” Russia junior forward Braylon Cordonnier said, who led the team with 17 points, said of the squad’s experience last year.

Russia won its first three tournament contests with margins of at least 35 points and has had a running clock in each of its four postseason games.

Braylon Cordonnier, who is Spencer’s son, said they’ve haven’t slacked in practice.

“We know the regional games are going to be two tough games, and we’ve got to prepare in practice, go hard-nosed all the time, and hopefully the results are what we want,” Cordonnier said.

Russia rolled from the start.

The Raiders led 20-9 by the end of the first quarter and used a 21-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 41-20 halftime lead. They had six steals in the first half and forced the Lions into eight turnovers, which they scored 11 points off.

“Our main goal was to go, go, go, as fast as we get it up and down, and get stops on defense,” Braylon Cordonnier said. “… We decided in the start to get up and press and get up into them like we usually do other teams. But as it got later in the game, we realized they were a little quicker than us and were getting by us, and we had to step back to the 3-point line and play defense in half court.”

Russia scored another 11 points off turnovers in the second half. The squad finished with 26 points on second-chance looks thanks to a 42-24 rebounding edge.

Cordonnier brought down five rebounds. Felix Francis scored 15 points and had a team-high seven rebounds, Benjamin York scored 12 points and had four rebounds and Brayden Monnin scored 11 points. Vince Borchers had six assists and Jaxon Grogean had five steals.

The Raiders shot 37 for 68 (54.4 percent) from the floor.

Russia advances to face Lancaster Fisher Catholic (16-9) in a regional semifinal at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Trent Arena in Kettering. The winner will advance to a regional final on Friday against the winner of Jackson Center vs. Troy Christian.

“The regional’s going to be fun,” Spencer Cordonnier said. “Jackson was there last year, and so was Troy Christian. …We’ll throw the ball up in the air and see what happens.”

