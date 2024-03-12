Out of the past

125 Years

March 12, 1899

The first natural gas explosion of any great consequence that has happened here since the use of natural gas was commenced in Sidney, took place last evening. It occurred at the brick house at the corner of South Ohio Avenue and Water Street owned by Mrs. Mary Harmon. Fortunately, no one was hurt but considerable damage was done. The force of the explosion was wonderful. The report from it was heard all over the city and people in the immediate neighborhood were pretty badly frightened by it. Failure to connect up an old line before gas was turned on caused an accumulation and the blast.

——-

General J.O. Amos leaves Thursday for New York City from which city he sails on Saturday for Naples, Italy, and from that point will make a trip through Europe. At the end of his tour, he will meet his daughter, Miss Clara Amos, who has been studying music in Berlin for the past two years. They will return home together by way of Paris, London and Glasgow.

100 Years

March 12, 1924

F.W. Ives, the architect for the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Homes, who is head of the Agricultural Engineering Department at Ohio State University, will be here tomorrow for the opening of bids for letting the contract for the home.

——-

The Ohio Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of N.J. Groby, found guilty in the Shelby County Courts several months ago for the violation of the “Blue Sky” law, and was sentenced to a term of two years in the Ohio penitentiary. Groby came here from Dayton several years ago and peddled his stuff here and in the vicinity of Houston. His conviction was the first under the new law in the state and was watched with interest.

75 Years

March 12, 1949

With March 15 marking the 30th anniversary of the Sidney Post of the American Legion, members of the local group will entertain their wives and guests at a dinner in the Legion home at 127 North Ohio Avenue. Special guests will be the Gold Star Mothers and Dads.

——-

Sidney today mourned the death of one of its most civic-minded, benevolent citizens and leading industrialist, Carl F. Berger. He had retired as general manager of the Sidney Grain Machinery Co. approximately two years ago.

50 Years

March 12, 1974

Defeat of a bill to abolish hand guns and passage of bills regulating abortion and allowing motorists to make rights turns at red lights were among highlights of legislative action in the Ohio House last week as outlined by State Rep. Dale Locker (D – Anna).

——-

JACKSON CENTER – Council Monday approved raises for the mayor, council members and fire chief for the first time since 1895. The mayor’s salary was raised from $500 to $1,000.

——-

VERSAILLES – Four members of the Versailles High School Future Farmers of America Chapter have been awarded the State FFA Degree. They are Robert Zumberger, Carl Grilliot, Richard Frantz II and Dave Keiser.

25 Years

March 12, 1999

The Village of Lockington may lose a key building on Museum Trail. Council received condemnation letters from the Shelby County Board of Health in November of 1998 and March of this year. The building is owned by Dr. Joseph Lowe of Miami, Florida. Council will determine if it can be renovated and who will pay for it.

——-

Amos Public Library has announced who will be Artists of the Month. The students are Brandon Houck, Maggie Middleton, Jeremy Morris and Matt Wick. They attend Fairlawn High School. Their exhibit has been completed at the library. Each of the seniors has different plans going forward for college or work.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.