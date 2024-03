When Amberley Beatty steps on the stage, the spirit and soul of Patsy Cline comes to life. Patsy’s classic western style, stunning evening gowns, complete with the bright red lipstick, is embodied in this classic tribute by Amberley Beatty. The show will be presented at the James F. Dicke Theater in New Bremen High School on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. Tickets are still available at Western Ohio True Value in New Bremen at $30 for adults and $10 for students, or by calling 567-356-2048.

Courtesy photo